Legislators: All Mass. residents need public transportation

By Kinga Borondy, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

BOSTON - Legislators from outside Greater Boston gathered Tuesday to discuss ways in which to ensure their regional transportation systems were in line to get a “fair share” of the funds generated by the recently enacted Fair Share Amendment, also known as the millionaire’s tax.

“We don’t want to be anybody’s stepchild,” said Sen. Susan Moran, D-Falmouth.

The legislators represent 15 regional transportation systems that serve 55% of the state’s riding public collectively. Those transportation systems receive only 7% of the state funding funneled to transit costs.

“We are chronically underfunded,” said Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland.

A report on the state’s transportation network issued in 2019, A Vision for the Future of Massachusetts Regional Transit Authorities , offers a blueprint for proposed legislation to support community transportation needs outside of metropolitan Boston.

The report recommends the legislators set the floor at funding the regional authorities at $150 million a year. That guaranteed level of funding would ensure that all agencies can run buses seven days a week, during peak travel hours and offer service over the weekend.

“There are some areas where there is no access to transportation service during evening hours and throughout the weekend,” Blais said.

In addition to advocating for stable yearly funding, the group is also pushing the state to establish a regional transit authority fund statute that mirrors the MBTA fund to invest in regional transit programs. Fees paid to the state by ride-share companies could be directed into the regional fund.

The caucus also urged an end to equating profitability with good service; many of the regional authorities, like the Worcester Regional Transit Authority , are already experimenting with fare-free service. Making a profit on transporting people to their jobs, schools and around the state, should not be a for-profit enterprise, it said.

Proposed legislation includes investing in human service transportation that ensures seniors, residents with disabilities and other groups have access to transportation that will see them to their medical appointments, and serve day-center programs and other nonemergency medical and social programs that enhance quality of life.

Rep. David LeBoeuf, D-Worcester, attending the meeting virtually, discussed two initiatives he had filed - one to ensure that regional transit authorities are not left out of the push to electrify the state’s bus fleet, and a second to establish, with Rep. Christine Barber, D-Somerville, two communities with fare-free service.

Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, suggested the caucus become a traveling group and hold its meetings at different regional transit authority facilities across Massachusetts. She would also like to have as guests the Worcester Zero Fare Task Force to make a presentation to the group.

Gobi also suggested that the new transportation secretary Gina Fiandaca, sworn in to her new role last month, attend a caucus meeting to discuss regional needs and the most effective way to move people around the state.

“We need to ensure the regional transit authorities are not forgotten by the Healey/Driscoll administration,” Peake said, adding that the focus now is on the MBTA, “rightly so.” She recognized that the contracts must be fulfilled and orange line trains built and working so they are not pulled from service two weeks after being launched.

However, Peake said, Massachusetts transportation needs to transcend the MBTA.

