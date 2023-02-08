Office building, hotel in Franklin may be demolished to make way for warehouses

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – The trend of demolishing office buildings and other structures to make way for warehouses has come to the northeastern corner of the township.

The Davidson Avenue neighborhood, off the Easton Avenue interchange with Interstate 287, was the center of explosive office building and hotel development in the 1980s and ‘90s.

But now the township has two proposals within a half mile to tear down buildings and replace them with warehouses.

EWA Somerset 400 Owner LCC is proposing to demolish a 349,445-square-foot office building with 1,200 parking spaces at 400-600 Atrium Drive and build two warehouse buildings, one of 294,400 square feet and the other of 132,000 square feet.

The first building would have 151 parking spaces and the second would have 103 parking spaces.

EWA Somerset 400 Owner is a joint venture of EverWest Real Estate Investors of Manhattan and Woodmont Properties of Fairfield. The business brought the 28-acre property on Sept. 1, 2021, for $42.7 million.

“Somerset is one of the fastest-growing industrial submarkets in the New Jersey market, with limited existing availability, modest new speculative construction and a growing list of major users and investors turning their interest toward the area,” a company spokesman said in a news release. “This project will make the most of those fundamentals, capitalizing on a location that provides immediate access to I-287 while leveraging the area’s excellent labor pool.”

Also see: Here's what Franklin is doing to limit warehouse construction

To the north of that site, IDIL Davidson, LLC has proposed demolishing all the buildings at 195 Davidson Ave. and 215 Davidson Ave. and building a single 210,600-square-foot warehouse. There is the vacant six-story Magnuson Hotel at 195 Davidson Ave and a warehouse at 215 Davidson Ave.

IDIL Davidson, part of IDI Logistics of Atlanta, bought the two properties in September 2022 for $41.88 million.

“This site’s proximity to I-287, one of the New Jersey’s major highway systems, and its access to a deep and well-educated labor force make the location an ideal choice for users,” Justin Burns, Northeast Market Officer for IDI Logistics, said in a news release. “Furthermore, the centralized location in New Jersey provides the opportunity for users to service customers on a local and regional basis.”

EWA Somerset 400 Owner is scheduled to appear before the Franklin Township Planning Board on Feb. 15. No date has been set for the IDIL Davidson public hearing.

Another warehouse proposal: Controversial Franklin warehouse project goes before planners

There are two other proposals in Central Jersey for the demolition of office buildings to be replaced by light manufacturing facilities or warehouses.

The Bernards Township Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled on Feb. 8 to continue the public hearing on a proposal by Signature Acquisitions of Cranford to demolish a three-story office building in The Offices at Liberty Corner development between Allen Road and Interstate 78 and replace it with two light manufacturing or laboratory buildings.

The application does not name any potential tenants.

One of the proposed buildings would be about 127,977 square feet and the other would be about 130,551 square feet.

In Bridgewater, Signature Acquisitions is also proposing demolishing four office buildings and constructing two warehouses, one 138,000 square feet and the other 141,000 square feet, on the 20-acre Route 22 site known as Centerpointe

The Bridgewater Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to continue hearing that proposal in March. The plan has drawn opposition from neighboring Somerville over truck traffic concerns .

Also in Bridgewater, M&M at 206 LLC originally submitted to the township a plan last fall to build a 211,540-square-foot warehouse at 721 Route 202-206 , on the west side of the highway just north of Bridgewater Audi and Allen Road, a site once was occupied by an office building. The proposal now calls for a light manufacturing facility on the site.

The Bridgewater Planning Board hearing on that proposal is scheduled for March 14.

In Warren, the township is being sued by Somerset Associates , the owner of the vacant office building once occupied by Chubb next to I-78, for rejecting an ordinance rezoning the 115-acre property to allow warehouses and logistic structures.

The Warren Township Committee voted to introduce the rezoning ordinance in March 2022, but after residents opposed the plan, the ordinance was defeated the following month

The property, which backs to I-78, has a 600,000-square-foot office building that has been vacant for six years.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Office building, hotel in Franklin may be demolished to make way for warehouses