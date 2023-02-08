ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Office building, hotel in Franklin may be demolished to make way for warehouses

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH3tG_0kgDz2Na00

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – The trend of demolishing office buildings and other structures to make way for warehouses has come to the northeastern corner of the township.

The Davidson Avenue neighborhood, off the Easton Avenue interchange with Interstate 287, was the center of explosive office building and hotel development in the 1980s and ‘90s.

But now the township has two proposals within a half mile to tear down buildings and replace them with warehouses.

EWA Somerset 400 Owner LCC is proposing to demolish a 349,445-square-foot office building with 1,200 parking spaces at 400-600 Atrium Drive and build two warehouse buildings, one of 294,400 square feet and the other of 132,000 square feet.

The first building would have 151 parking spaces and the second would have 103 parking spaces.

EWA Somerset 400 Owner is a joint venture of EverWest Real Estate Investors of Manhattan and Woodmont Properties of Fairfield. The business brought the 28-acre property on Sept. 1, 2021, for $42.7 million.

“Somerset is one of the fastest-growing industrial submarkets in the New Jersey market, with limited existing availability, modest new speculative construction and a growing list of major users and investors turning their interest toward the area,” a company spokesman said in a news release. “This project will make the most of those fundamentals, capitalizing on a location that provides immediate access to I-287 while leveraging the area’s excellent labor pool.”

Also see: Here's what Franklin is doing to limit warehouse construction

To the north of that site, IDIL Davidson, LLC has proposed demolishing all the buildings at 195 Davidson Ave. and 215 Davidson Ave. and building a single 210,600-square-foot warehouse. There is the vacant six-story Magnuson Hotel at 195 Davidson Ave and a warehouse at 215 Davidson Ave.

IDIL Davidson, part of IDI Logistics of Atlanta, bought the two properties in September 2022 for $41.88 million.

“This site’s proximity to I-287, one of the New Jersey’s major highway systems, and its access to a deep and well-educated labor force make the location an ideal choice for users,” Justin Burns, Northeast Market Officer for IDI Logistics, said in a news release. “Furthermore, the centralized location in New Jersey provides the opportunity for users to service customers on a local and regional basis.”

EWA Somerset 400 Owner is scheduled to appear before the Franklin Township Planning Board on Feb. 15. No date has been set for the IDIL Davidson public hearing.

Another warehouse proposal: Controversial Franklin warehouse project goes before planners

There are two other proposals in Central Jersey for the demolition of office buildings to be replaced by light manufacturing facilities or warehouses.

The Bernards Township Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled on Feb. 8 to continue the public hearing on a proposal by Signature Acquisitions of Cranford to demolish a three-story office building in The Offices at Liberty Corner development between Allen Road and Interstate 78 and replace it with two light manufacturing or laboratory buildings.

The application does not name any potential tenants.

One of the proposed buildings would be about 127,977 square feet and the other would be about 130,551 square feet.

In Bridgewater, Signature Acquisitions is also proposing demolishing four office buildings and constructing two warehouses, one 138,000 square feet and the other 141,000 square feet, on the 20-acre Route 22 site known as Centerpointe

The Bridgewater Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to continue hearing that proposal in March. The plan has drawn opposition from neighboring Somerville over truck traffic concerns .

Also in Bridgewater, M&M at 206 LLC originally submitted to the township a plan last fall to build a 211,540-square-foot warehouse at 721 Route 202-206 , on the west side of the highway just north of Bridgewater Audi and Allen Road, a site once was occupied by an office building. The proposal now calls for a light manufacturing facility on the site.

The Bridgewater Planning Board hearing on that proposal is scheduled for March 14.

In Warren, the township is being sued by Somerset Associates , the owner of the vacant office building once occupied by Chubb next to I-78, for rejecting an ordinance rezoning the 115-acre property to allow warehouses and logistic structures.

The Warren Township Committee voted to introduce the rezoning ordinance in March 2022, but after residents opposed the plan, the ordinance was defeated the following month

The property, which backs to I-78, has a 600,000-square-foot office building that has been vacant for six years.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Office building, hotel in Franklin may be demolished to make way for warehouses

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

And the Walls Come Tumbling Down: Demolition Begins at Somerville Site

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Heavy equipment is knocking down the former Baker & Taylor book distribution warehouse on Kirby Avenue to make room for 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT Raritan Valley line in the southeastern corner of the borough. The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 800 to 860 square feet; the two-bedroom units will range in size from 1,050-1,350 square feet. Long vacant, preliminary demolition began last year after remedial environmental work to remove asbestos from the vacant warehouse. Carey Tajfel, president of TFE Properties, a central New Jersey residential and commercial developer said there will be eight two-story buildings...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car

MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, NJ
pix11.com

2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren County seeks to restrict truck, tractor-trailer traffic

BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners asked the state to remove sections of three county roads as available travel routes for truck traffic Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The New Jersey Department of Transportation governs and establishes permitted routes, width restrictions, length...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer

DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
DENVILLE, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Hunterdon practice welcomes new pulmonary care specialist

Dr. Louis Arno has joined Hunterdon Pulmonary and Critical Care, a specialty practice of Hunterdon Medical Group. Arno is a longtime pulmonary care specialist serving Somerset County, N.J. As of Feb. 1, Arno began seeing patients at Hunterdon Pulmonary and Critical Care’s Bridgewater office located at 1121 Route 22 West, Suite 205, Bridgewater, N.J.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave in Kearny

A kindergarten teacher at a Jersey City charter school has been found dead in a shallow grave, authorities said Wednesday. The body of Luz Hernandez, 33, a mother of three, was located Tuesday in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, a semi-desolate industrial area north of the Pulaski Skyway, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackettstown Businesses Searching for New Hires

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — While driving through Hackettstown, there are several signs saying “now hiring” in the windows. Most businesses are searching for part-time employees, but some are open to offering full-time positions. Philly Pretzel Factory in Hackettstown is one of those businesses. “You will learn responsibility, life lessons and join us in being a positive part of the community,” owner Carl Boos said. Boos is looking to hire someone who would be open to becoming a pretzel twister, baker and working in the front at the register. “Everyone does every position here,” he said. Because of the equipment, all employees must be 18 and older. Boos...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy