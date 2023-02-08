ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

Meet the man blazing a trail in Carteret politics

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
CARTERET – AJ Johal has achieved several firsts during his public service career in the borough.

He was the first Asian Indian American to serve on the Board of Education as well as elected to the Borough Council.

Johal attained another first last month when he was elected Carteret council president, the first Asian Indian American in the position.

“It is a great honor to serve as the first-ever Sikh-Punjabi council president in Carteret,” said Johal, 52, who was first elected to the Borough Council in 2016. “Throughout my tenure as councilman, it has always been my philosophy to work hard and serve the community, and this new position allows me to continue this. Being proud of my heritage allows me to be an example for the future generations as to what is possible to achieve.”

Johal has a long history in the borough. A former Middlesex County vocational student and gas station attendant, he is now the owner of several gas stations, including two Race Stars in Carteret, as well as several other properties.

“I have fulfilled the American Dream through hard work, humility, determination, and never giving up,” Johal said. “Starting from nothing in this country was a tough process, but I believed in the dream and continued to chase it. The American Dream is an ever-evolving idea, and I continue to work with the same passion that I initially had in pursuing it, to help better my town and community.”

Mayor's message:Carteret targets ferry service, film studio, arts center as Reiman begins 21st year in office

In the borough:More apartments and retail are coming to Carteret's downtown arts district

As council president, Johal said one of his priorities is to create similar opportunities for the youth of Carteret by working with community leaders and members to foster creative ideas into effective projects. Believing in youth is an important part of creating a better tomorrow, he said.

“Investing in their education, recreation and wellbeing are top priorities,” he said. “As council president, my goals for the community also include continued progress to a better Carteret through development and investment in the members of our community, providing resources and enhancing borough infrastructure. I have spent the majority of my life in Carteret and am dedicated to making it a better place for all of our residents.”

Johal said the many waterfront and downtown redevelopment projects that are planned or already under development will provide jobs and other opportunities for the borough's cultural and economic renaissance.

They include the ferry, terminal and Carteret Intermodal Transportation Building; The $1 billion Carteret Stages film production studio featuring a hotel, restaurants, retail, office space and a parking garage; the expanded Riverwalk, Carteret Waterfront Park, Veterans Pier and marina and downtown mixed-use properties.

Johal said Carteret is among the most diverse communities in Central Jersey and the state, which makes it a desirable place for people of all cultures and backgrounds.

“Carteret is a better place with people like AJ Johal working hard for it,” said Mayor Dan Reiman. “I wish him all the best and know the Borough is in good hands with him as council president. He serves as an excellent example of how success can be achieved and used for good.”

Johal and his wife of 30 years Jasleen are the parents of two grown children who are both medical doctors.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

