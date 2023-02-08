ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable housing community in Branchburg ready to welcome tenants

By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 2 days ago
BRANCHBURG – A new age- and income-restricted apartment community here will welcome its first residents this month.

The Cornerstone at Branchburg, developed by Walters at 1000 Cornerstone Drive, will offer 150 housing units to those 55 and older when completed.

“We look forward to welcoming our first residents into their energy-efficient homes which will provide a healthy and affordable living environment with long-term savings on heating and cooling costs as well as improved indoor air quality,” Joseph Del Duca, partner and director of affordable housing for Walters, said in a news release.

Over the coming weeks, residents are anticipated to start moving into the first building, while construction on the second building continues to progress. The phased development consists of two three-story buildings on 11.7 acres. The project broke ground in May 2021 and is projected to be completed this spring.

The apartment community includes a fitness center, computer workstations, pool table and outdoor areas with gas grills.

Apartment floor plans include one- and two-bedroom residences, ranging from approximately 700-900 square feet. Every residence features a full-size washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens and window blinds in every room. Upon request, a staffed social services coordinator will be available.

In Branchburg:Township will continue hearing on warehouse project this month

Affordable housing:141,000 applied for the NJ Section 8 voucher waitlist. There were only 20,000 spots

Income-restricted housing is open to those with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income, and priority will be given to those who live or work in Region 1 (Bergen, Hudson, Passaic and Sussex counties). Rental rates are based on the renter’s gross annual income, according to the rent/income requirements chart.

Applications and inquiries for Cornerstone at Branchburg can be made by calling 908-252-0005, or visiting wgapts.com.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

Courier News

Courier News

