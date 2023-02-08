ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick approves 100-bed assisted living residence on Ryders Lane

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
EAST BRUNSWICK – The Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved plans for a three-story, 100-bed assisted living residence next to the Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Ryders Lane.

CSH East Brunswick, part of Capitol Senior Housing, has also proposed building an approximately 11,733-square-foot food pantry and thrift shop building for the church and a separate maintenance building.

The site currently includes Aldersgate United Methodist Church, which will remain. A single-family dwelling that serves as an accessory food pantry and thrift shop, a detached garage, accessory storage shed and asphalt/gravel driveway will be demolished to make way for the construction the 80,000-square-foot assisted living residence on three floors.

The "Kiddie Academy" is also on the site. Except for the proposed grading, drainage and stormwater modifications and improvements, no changes to the previously approved Kiddie Academy building, site or operations are proposed.

The assisted living residence will contain 87 residential units (100 beds) and associated amenities, including outdoor courtyards.

The 87 units will consist of 47 studio units, 35 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.

Amenities include common dining areas, private dining, theater, living rooms, bistro, hair salon, seating areas, lounges and outdoor garden areas.

Township schools:East Brunswick schools will look at adding Eid to school calendar

There will be 60 units of assisted living and 27 units of memory care, according to testimony. The memory care residents will be in a secured wing and have access to a secured garden area protected by a fence.

There will be about 30 employees on the largest full-time shift, about 22 people on the second shift and four to five people overnight.

Health care staffing will include nurses, medication managers and resident assistants. The administrative staff includes executive directors, marketing activities, dietary, housekeeping, receptionist and office managers.

CSH will provide a 14-passenger van for the residents' use and will also contract with a private ambulance company for non-emergency, the testimony said.

The Assisted Living Residence will be supported by 53 off-street parking spaces. Site access will be provided via the existing curb cut and driveway currently providing access to the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, which will be widened and modified.

Capitol Seniors Housing is a private equity firm, founded in 2003, that specializes and only does senior housing. The firm has developed more than 150 assisted living ·residences.

