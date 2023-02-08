ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng

Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
NBC New York

British Semiconductor Bosses Threaten to Move Overseas as U.S. and EU Splurge on Chips

U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
NBC New York

There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Asia Markets Fall as Investors Await Economic Data Releases in Week Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix was...
NBC New York

Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard

Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC New York

Singapore's Budget Expected to Focus on Inflation and Support for Laid Off Workers

Rising inflation and layoffs are among the top concerns of Singaporeans. The 2023 budget will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, on Feb. 14. Calling it his "Valentine's Day present to all," he promised additional measures to help Singaporeans, particularly the more vulnerable and...
NBC New York

The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California

The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Under Investigation for Possible Unsafe Transport of Contaminated Hardware

Elon Musk's Neuralink is being investigated by regulators for allegedly packaging and transporting contaminated hardware in an unsafe manner. An animal-welfare group said it obtained public records that suggest Neuralink may have mishandled devices carrying infectious pathogens that posed risks to human health in 2019. A Department of Transportation spokesperson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy