Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng
Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
British Semiconductor Bosses Threaten to Move Overseas as U.S. and EU Splurge on Chips
U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Asia Markets Fall as Investors Await Economic Data Releases in Week Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix was...
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard
Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
Singapore's Budget Expected to Focus on Inflation and Support for Laid Off Workers
Rising inflation and layoffs are among the top concerns of Singaporeans. The 2023 budget will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, on Feb. 14. Calling it his "Valentine's Day present to all," he promised additional measures to help Singaporeans, particularly the more vulnerable and...
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California
The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
CNBC Daily Open: Oil Popped and Stocks Flopped — It Feels Like 2022 Again for Markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Under Investigation for Possible Unsafe Transport of Contaminated Hardware
Elon Musk's Neuralink is being investigated by regulators for allegedly packaging and transporting contaminated hardware in an unsafe manner. An animal-welfare group said it obtained public records that suggest Neuralink may have mishandled devices carrying infectious pathogens that posed risks to human health in 2019. A Department of Transportation spokesperson...
