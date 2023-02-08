ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

LSUSports.net

Black Her-Story: LSU Softball Stories, Trena Peel – The First to Do It

BATON ROUGE, La. – For Black History Month, LSU softball will honor its five African American All-American student-athletes. Every week, the program will not only reflect on the accomplishments these women made while apart of the program, but furthermore recognize where they are today and their continued contribution to the sport of softball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Digest

SWAC Champions, Lady Jaguars Send Seniors off With Title

After a runner-up finish in the SWAC Tournament/Championship, The Jaguars baseball team looks to get back there, but win. We found Head Coach Chris Crenshaw and caught up with him to discuss the preparations his team is going through to prepare for the imminent 2023 season. “Show up and play...
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

BHS girls capture first-ever state title

The Brusly girls wrestling program reached a milestone Saturday when the Panthers captured their first-ever state championship at the JV Select State Tournament at Baton Rouge High School. While not an official “state championship meet,” the event was held under that name because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Former Southern University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is mourning the loss of one of the university’s former athletic directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr served as director from 2000 to 2005 and played a key role in expanding Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletics fundraising initiatives. He’s also credited with spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon.
BATON ROUGE, LA

