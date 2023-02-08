Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Vanderbilt baseball picked 3rd in SEC East in preseason coaches poll
LSU baseball got 11 of 14 votes to win the SEC in the league's preseason coaches poll released Thursday. The Tigers also got 12 of 14 votes to win the SEC West by the coaches. Tennessee got 12 of 14 votes to win the East, with Florida receiving the other two.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball guard Trae Hannibal out vs. Mississippi State with lower leg injury
LSU basketball guard Trae Hannibal will not play in the Tigers' matchup against Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7) on Wednesday. Hannibal sat at the end of the LSU bench in a walking boot on his right foot during the game. After starting for the Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) during the beginning...
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates as Tigers try to break 10-game skid
LSU basketball will try to end its 10-game losing streak when it travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) have still yet to garner a win in 2023, as their skid continued on Saturday in a second loss to No. 3 Alabama this season.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball loses its 11th straight game, fall to Mississippi State on the road
LSU (12-12, 1-10 SEC) struggled on offense again. The Tigers were held to 42.6% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from 3-point range. Their ball movement was subpar and they couldn't capitalize on the handful of open looks they generated against Mississippi State's lockdown defense. The Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7)...
postsouth.com
Dawn Staley claps back at Geno Auriemma's criticism of South Carolina's physical play vs UConn
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley called out UConn coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday for comments the Huskies coach made about the Gamecocks' play style after their 81-77 win in Connecticut on Sunday. Auriemma received a technical foul in the rivalry game for throwing a water...
postsouth.com
What we know about LSU potentially changing Dale Brown Court name, adding Sue Gunter
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors is set to hold a vote Friday to change the name of the Dale Brown Court to include former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter, according to the board's meeting agenda. The board voted to name the Pete Maravich Assembly Center...
tigerdroppings.com
Former Tiger Collis Temple III Part Of SEC Basketball Legends Class
BATON ROUGE – It was all supposed to happen in March 2020 at the SEC Tournament as another Legends Class of past league basketball players was supposed to be honored. But then a little thing called a pandemic stopped the SEC Tournament and all of sports in its tracks.
LSUSports.net
Black Her-Story: LSU Softball Stories, Trena Peel – The First to Do It
BATON ROUGE, La. – For Black History Month, LSU softball will honor its five African American All-American student-athletes. Every week, the program will not only reflect on the accomplishments these women made while apart of the program, but furthermore recognize where they are today and their continued contribution to the sport of softball.
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
postsouth.com
Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
Southern Digest
SWAC Champions, Lady Jaguars Send Seniors off With Title
After a runner-up finish in the SWAC Tournament/Championship, The Jaguars baseball team looks to get back there, but win. We found Head Coach Chris Crenshaw and caught up with him to discuss the preparations his team is going through to prepare for the imminent 2023 season. “Show up and play...
999ktdy.com
LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
West Side Journal
BHS girls capture first-ever state title
The Brusly girls wrestling program reached a milestone Saturday when the Panthers captured their first-ever state championship at the JV Select State Tournament at Baton Rouge High School. While not an official “state championship meet,” the event was held under that name because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has...
brproud.com
Former Southern University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is mourning the loss of one of the university’s former athletic directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr served as director from 2000 to 2005 and played a key role in expanding Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletics fundraising initiatives. He’s also credited with spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon.
theadvocate.com
Comeback kids: Young roster leads Panthers to key win, share of 6-3A lead
You can call it a comeback story if you like. But for Glen Oaks girls basketball coach Sean Beauchamp, the story is unfinished. A Panthers squad led by sophomores claimed a 66-62 victory over Parkview Baptist on Tuesday night to force a three-way tie atop the District 6-3A standings. “We’re...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish football players named finalists for Warrick Dunn Award
AK Burrell of Dutchtown High School and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic High School were among the finalists for the annual Warrick Dunn Award presented by Baton Rouge television station WAFB. The 16th annual award was presented Feb. 6 to Lutcher quarterback D'Wayne Winfield as the 2022 WAFB Sportsline Player...
Former Northside High School Player, Lafayette Christian Academy Coach Takes Over Football Program at Alma Mater
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's always good to see when someone's passion to help their own community gets rewarded. Jacarde Carter, a former standout linebacker at Northside High School, was recently promoted from Defensive Coordinator of the football program to Head Coach. After a very successful stint at Lafayette...
