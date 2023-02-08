ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
techxplore.com

Process could sustainably transform biomass waste into fuels and chemicals

In the last 200 years, society has undergone major energy transitions associated with introducing new energy sources, such as coal, oil and natural gas. To address climate change, the world must experience another energy transition where fuels and chemicals are sourced from sustainable feedstocks. The only practical, sustainable feedstock is...
maritime-executive.com

Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive

As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
CNBC

Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada

The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
investing.com

Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company

ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
Reuters

GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.
Benzinga

Segra International Awarded Cannabis Analytical Testing License

Segra International Corp., an agriculture technology company, announced the approval of its Analytical Testing License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. Segra’s Molecular Lab opened in 2017 to provide pathogen diagnostic testing and cultivar identification services for the company’s tissue culture facility. These services have become...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
WWD

Small and Medium Businesses Target of Latest Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Program

PARIS — Big players in the watch and jewelry industry have taken strides to set and meet sustainability goals, and now it’s time to address the needs of small and medium enterprises.   “The 2030 agenda is about leaving no one behind,” stated Iris Van der Veken, executive director and secretary general of the Watches and Jewelry Initiative 2030 sustainability pact, which on Thursday unveiled a collaboration with the United Nationals Global Compact called the Small Medium Enterprise SDG 2023 Solutions Lab.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and...
Lancaster Farming

Tensions With China Over Balloon Could Affect Grain Markets

LEBANON, Pa. — A Chinese balloon floating over U.S. air space might not seem like it would impact agricultural markets, but it could. The suspected spy balloon — which China claims was conducting weather research — was shot down off the coast of South Carolina Feb. 4 after crossing into U.S. mainland air space on Jan. 31.
takeitcool.com

Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production From Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
Lancaster Farming

The Timber Industry Doesn't Deserve Its Bad Rap [Opinion]

Every day, it seems, we’re warned that so many things produced by farms are bad for our health. Whole milk, red meat, GMO crops, eggs, bacon, gluten, cream, soybean oil — if it’s an agricultural commodity, chances are someone is telling us to avoid it. I’m leery...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Linton to manufacture silicon equipment for solar panel makers within the United States

Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT) announced it will produce solar silicon manufacturing equipment in the United States and intends to break ground on a U.S. factory in Q2 2023. The Rochester, New York-based company makes silicon-growing and crystal-processing equipment and has previously worked with Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd. in China to manufacture its equipment.
petsplusmag.com

CANOPHERA Announces Distribution Partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW BERN, NC – As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand Canophera’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona.
highways.today

Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant

Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
