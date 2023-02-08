ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham State is the latest university to offer this increasingly popular major

By Dan O'Brien, MetroWest Daily News
FRAMINGHAM Framingham State today became the latest university to announce the launch of a new bachelor of science degree in sports management, following approval from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education.

The major, which will be available this fall to incoming freshmen and offered within the College of Business, seeks to capitalize on a growing sports business market that is expected to nearly double in value by 2030, university officials said in a press release, citing a study by Research and Markets.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to offer this exciting new major to our current and prospective business students,” said Patricia Thomas, dean of the Framingham State University College of Business, in a statement.

Thomas added the university has heard from student-athletes, alumni and local community members who have expressed interest in the major, "which we are well positioned to offer.”

Framingham State has been offering a concentration in sports management within its major in business management. But officials say a full major in sports management is expected to be more attractive to students interested in the field.

Business Professor Michael Harrison, who is being credited with leading the push for the new major, said it aligns perfectly with future job opportunities in the region.

“FSU is surrounded by major professional sports franchises, hundreds of colleges with NCAA athletic programs, and burgeoning fantasy and sports betting industries in Massachusetts,” he said. “There will be no shortage of job opportunities for students specializing in sports management.”

Harrison told the Daily News ahead of the announcement that the university's move to offer a bachelor's degree was triggered in part by conversations with athletic coaches on campus, who indicated that student-athletes were interested in more than the sports concentration in business management.

"We needed it to compete with other colleges and universities that are offering it," said Harrison, who as a young man was a good enough baseball player to earn a tryout with the New York Yankees. He said that in addition to incoming freshmen, current students could take on the new major, although in some cases they may need extra time to accumulate the required credits.

Job opportunities include such positions as business development coordinator, contract administrator, contract analyst, corporate partnerships manager, digital/social media marketing, director of operations, facility operations manager, fitness manager, game day or event coordinator, guest relations manager, marketing consultant, marketing coordinator and operations manager.

Framingham State said its students have interned with the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Pawtucket Red Sox, Worcester Railers, 98.5 The Sports Hub and others. The university said its alumni are currently employed with the Red Sox, New England Revolution and The Sports Hub.

