Massillon, OH

Cameo Grill to celebrate Customer Appreciation Week; Krackpots Comedy offering breakfast

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
 2 days ago
  • Krackpots Comedy is offering free breakfast Feb. 21.
  • McKinley Museum is hosting Tea with the Curator event Feb. 21.

Cameo Grill to celebrate Customer Appreciation Week

Cameo Grill, at 809 Erie St. S in Massillon, is celebrating 79 years in business with Customer Appreciation Week from Feb. 21-24.

Customers can enjoy a large Cameo Burger for $3. The special is for dine-in customers only, and the limit is one per customer.

Cameo Grill, which opened in 1944, is known for its burgers. The menu also includes breakfast, appetizers, sandwiches, quesadillas, fish, steak, chicken and dinner baskets.

Cameo Grill is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit cameogrill.com.

Krackpots Comedy offering free breakfast Feb. 21

Krackpots Comedy Club, at 14 Lincoln Way W in Massillon, is presenting Funny Side Up, a free breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 21.

The free breakfast is a way for Krackpots to announce it is the newest breakfast spot in Massillon.

Chef Dionne joined the team and will bring scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast fare. She grew up in Stark County and was classically trained in Pittsburgh. She has honed her craft throughout Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The breakfast menu will have a variety of items and plenty of fresh coffee.

Reservations are required for the free breakfast and can be made by emailing FNPBookings@gmail.com. Be sure to include number of guests for your reservation.

McKinley Museum to host Tea with the Curator

The McKinley Museum, at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton, is hosting Tea with the Curator at 10 a.m. Feb. 21.

The event is part of a series and includes breakfast sweets, coffee and tea, a program and admission to the museum for $20 per person.

The theme for the February event is “A Labor of Love: How Jessie June Burroway Came into the World,” telling the story of the Burroway family.

In Canton in 1910, The Burroway family boarded a train bound for California. The trip was interrupted when Jessie went into premature labor, giving birth to a baby girl somewhere in Idaho. The family returned to Canton, not expecting the baby, Jessie June, to live. The story of the Burroways and baby Jessie June is told through an accounting in a baby book by her step-mother, Helen (Bachtel) Burroway.

Join archivist Mark Holland as he conveys the incredible true story of Dr. Burroway and her career, the many people who nursed the baby to health and the adventures of a hair pin.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 330-455-7043.

