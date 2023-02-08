ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money

Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need.
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023.
Motley Fool

If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla has been an immensely lucrative stock over its lifetime. The electric vehicle market and alternative projects give Tesla more long-term growth potential. The stock is still reasonably valued despite a recent bounce off its lows.
Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Amazon benefits from a strong market presence in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. MercadoLibre operates the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Shares of Amazon and MercadoLibre are trading at a discount to their historical valuations.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Motley Fool

Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

Realty Income has a giant net lease portfolio and an incredible dividend history. W.P. Carey is a smaller net lease peer, though still quite large, and it also has an impressive dividend history. W.P. Carey's portfolio is far more diversified than Realty Income's portfolio and W.P. Carey has a higher...
Motley Fool

Is Staking Ethereum Really Worth It?

Until the Shanghai update goes live, withdrawal of staked funds will not be allowed. There are several factors to consider, but staking can be a profitable endeavor.
Motley Fool

Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today

The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging.

