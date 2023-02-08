Three-alarm fire breaks out on Natick property that's more than 200 years old

NATICK — Authorities are investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire early Tuesday morning at a more than 200-year-old property on Pond Street.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded at 12:43 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 203 Pond St., according to Fire Chief Jason Ferschke. Upon arrival, they found "heavy fire" coming from the second floor of the attached barn. Due to the intensity of the blaze, a third alarm was called.

Natick was assisted at the scene by the Framingham and Wellesley fire departments, while the Weston and Wayland departments provided station coverage.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 2:30 a.m., Ferschke said.

"The crews did a phenomenal job containing the fire (to) the barn and out of the attached house," the chief said. "The occupants were alerted by the fire by working smoke alarms."

The two residents were displaced due to the fire and smoke damage.

The Pond Street home was built in 1795, according to the Town Assessor's Office database. The four-bedroom, 3,300-square-foot home is owned by Carmine Saccardo and was last assessed at $579,500, town records show.

Ferschke said the fire does not appear to be suspicious and is under investigation by the District 14 Fire Investigation Team and the Natick Police Department.

