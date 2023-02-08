ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

New nonprofit recycling center hopes to keep electronics out of landfills

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 2 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — A new recycling center is set to become the only major electronics recycler in the Upper Peninsula.

At the Feb. 6 city commission meeting, a new nonprofit organization, Reina Recycling and Resource Recovery, announced their opening in Sault Ste. Marie.

Located at 401 Fort St. in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, the recycling center will be the only place in the Upper Peninsula to properly dispose of electronic equipment.

"When we become licensed and certified we will be the only such facility in the entire Upper Peninsula," said executive director Sherry Kruch at the city commission meeting.

Electronics can be difficult to throw away. Like many other household items, electronics are supposed to be recycled. Electronics that get thrown away often end up in landfills and natural areas. The heavy metals that make up circuit boards can be poisonous and can leak into the surrounding area, along with several other common toxic materials.

"The circuit boards in electronics contain heavy metals and a whole host of hazardous chemicals. If these products are not disposed of properly, those toxins will end up in the soil and water," said Kruch.

This type of recycling is something that the city has a need for. In the past, if Sault residents wanted to dispose of their products in a way that isn't damaging to the environment, they had to wait months for the city to host an electronics drop-off event.

These big recycling events happen a few times a year where Sault residents drop off their garbage and the recycling is shipped to the Lower Peninsula. To make the process easier, Reina Recycling wants to become a resource Sault residents can use to more safely and easily dispose of these products.

"In October, the city hosted an electronics drop-off and they filled a whole semi with recyclable electronics and even had a few payloads left over," said Kruch.

Kruch believes that by making recycling more easily accessible, it will encourage people to do it more and raise recycling rates for the entire area.

"Since 2019, Michigan's recycling record has improved by 35 percent, but that's not great. We're still lagging behind the national average," said Kruch.

After materials are dropped off at the center, they are taken apart and any valuable resources are saved and reused. Toxic materials are disposed of in a safe way, and the center will send as little material to landfills as possible.

"We're allowing as little of anything to go to the landfills as possible," said Kruch.

The center will accept many different materials for recycling, including flat screen TVs, tools, electronic toys, exercise equipment, holiday lights, and in the future possibly alkaline batteries and polystyrene foam as well. The center is free to use for anyone, with the exception of a small fee for recycling cathode ray tube monitors and TVs.

The center will open its doors at the beginning of March and will be open and accepting drop-offs every Saturday going forward. The center will open for drop-offs on other days to accommodate residents who can't make it on Saturdays. To ask for a different drop-off time, contact the center at (906) 748-7614.

"Our mission is to provide the Upper Peninsula with a much needed recycling service for electronics and other goods and keeping toxic waste out of landfills and other less appropriate places," said Kruch.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

