Jacksonville, NC

Check out these upcoming Eastern North Carolina Black History Month celebrations

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 2 days ago
The Eastern North Carolina area is celebrating Black History Month with parades, movies, festivals and more.

From New Bern to Jacksonville, check out these six Black History Month events taking place in the coming weeks.

Onslow County Black History Festival

The 2nd Annual Onslow County Black History Festival will take place at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center on Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. and at the Jacksonville Country Club on Feb. 12 from 4-8 p.m.

According to the Onslow County NAACP's Facebook page, who is hosting the event, the festival will celebrate African-American culture through vendors, exhibitors, food trucks, a fashion show, artist performances, guest speakers and more.

The event is free to attend.

Additionally, the African American Leadership Summit will be held on Feb. 12. Hosted by Dr. Mims, host of "Mocha on the Move," this panel will consist of area members/leaders.

This is a ticketed event.

These events are open to the public to attend and are sponsored by local businesses and nonprofit organizations, the Facebook details explain. For more information, call 704-380-7686 or email onslownaacp@yahoo.com with any questions.

Jacksonville Onslow African-American Heritage Trail

In celebration of Black History Month, the Onslow County Museum is highlighting local Black history throughout February, according to the museum's Facebook page. To kick off the celebration, they are shining a light on the Jacksonville Onslow African-American Heritage Trail.

The museum's Facebook explains the trail is a joint project between Onslow County Tourism, the museum and the Business Diversity Council of the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

The trail is made up of historical markers and sites throughout the county, which highlight African-American heritage and significant individual contributions to the community, the museum's Facebook adds.

The trail was created over a decade ago and new markers and sites continue to be added.

For more information on the trail and/or other ways the museum is celebrating Black History Month in February, call the museum at 910-324-5008 or visit the museum's Facebook page.

19th Annual African-American Read In

The city of Jacksonville's 19th Annual African-American Read In will take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

According to the city's Facebook page, the event will be held at Jacksonville City Hall and will feature readings from African American authors performed by the city's youth.

The event is free and open to the public and will be available for viewing on G10TV, G10TV.org and the city of Jacksonville YouTube Channel. For more information, visit the city on Facebook or give them a call at 910-938-5200.

Freedom of North Carolina Black History Month Celebration 2023

Beary Smokey Smokehouse Venue in Kinston will be showing the film Freedom of North Carolina and serving dinner on Feb. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to Facebook event details.

The venue will be offering an in-house menu. Prepaid movie tickets are $10 and $15 at the door.

For more information, visit Beary Smokey Smokehouse Venue on Facebook or give them a call at 252-643-2176.

Kinston/Lenoir County Branch NAACP Black History Celebration

The Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP will hold a Black History Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Augustus AME Zion Church in Kinston.

The event will include a presentation on the history of Blacks, a reading, an opportunity to meet and chat with local Black authors and a special treat, according to the NAACP's Facebook page.

Refreshments will be served.

New Bern Black History Month Parade

The Sixth Annual New Bern Black History Month Parade will return on Feb. 18 after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, according to reporting from the New Bern Sun Journal.

Reporting said the line-up will begin at 10 a.m. with the parade kicking off at noon. The parade will begin on 3rd Avenue near the site of the former Stanley White Recreation Center and will travel down Broad Street to George Street before ending at Kafer Park.

The parade will feature a Black History Month float competition, reporting added, and the Hampton Roads-Chesapeake Corvette Club featuring 45 classic cars will also be in attendance.

Other participants include the New Bern High School football team and local churches, businesses, radio stations, news outlets and food trucks.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

Comments / 1

Keith Fritz
1d ago

I wish them all the best in all that they are trying to do.But it's hard to explain things to young people who want things only for themselves.

Reply
2
 

