Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
‘It’s not a fine!’ – Erik ten Hag apologises for turning up late to Man Utd press conference
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag apologised to reporters after he arrived late for a press conference. The Dutchman has made a particular point about discipline and being late already this season - dropping Marcus Rashford after he missed a team meeting due to oversleeping. Rashford started on the bench...
Man Utd cut three stars from Europa League squad but Van de Beek keeps place and new signings added ahead of Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED have announced their Europa League knockout squad for the Barcelona clash with three players being cut for January signings. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst...
‘That’s criminal’ – Michael Owen SLAMS two Man Utd players for what they did in pulsating 2-2 draw against Leeds
MICHAEL OWEN has hit out at Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their defending against Leeds. The pair failed to stand tall during a set piece in which Brenden Aaronson almost scored from during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The American had a free-kick that could have put...
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th Career League Goal And First From Open Play For Al Nassr
Ronaldo found the net for the Saudi Pro League title favorites 21 minutes into their away game at Al-Wehda.
gamblingnews.com
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer target worth “at least €300m” says journalist
Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is worth “at least €300m” says journalist. Signing a striker could be a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window for Manchester United. Anthony Martial has spent a large proportion of the season on the sideline with injuries, with Wout Weghorst their only real option in attack.
Jadon Sancho rescues draw as managerless Leeds end Manchester United’s home run
If it is a one-game reign, then what a game. Michael Skubala may return to the shadows, to the world of Under-21 management, but only after a heady taste of the limelight. Under the unknown, Leeds ended Manchester United’s run of 13 successive home victories. For an hour, they were on course for a first league victory at Old Trafford in Skubala’s lifetime. But, with and without Jesse Marsch, Leeds have a tendency to lose leads and Manchester United have the resolve to mount a response. Leeds were marching on together without Marsch, contributing to a classic, playing with a...
Lionel Messi an injury doubt for PSG vs Bayern Munich first leg
Lionel Messi has picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt to feature in Paris Saint Germain's first injury doubt for PSG - Bayern Munich.
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer
Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
Yardbarker
Man Utd make sure Casemiro available for Carabao Cup final
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will make the Carabao Cup final. The Brazilian midfielder, 30, was sent off on Saturday after a VAR check revealed Casemiro had has hands around Will Hughes' neck during a melee against Crystal Palace. He was then dismissed by Andre Marriner upon the advice of Video...
Yardbarker
Watch: “I am proud” – Erik ten Hag’s beautiful words to Jadon Sancho after goal vs Leeds
Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet for Man United against Leeds on Wednesday night for the first time since October after a difficult few months for the talented winger. The 22-year-old has been battling both physical and mental health issues throughout his time off and Erik ten Hag even developed an individual programme for the winger so he could return to the Man United squad 100% ready.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0