Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen

Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction

Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
Manchester United transfer target worth “at least €300m” says journalist

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is worth “at least €300m” says journalist. Signing a striker could be a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window for Manchester United. Anthony Martial has spent a large proportion of the season on the sideline with injuries, with Wout Weghorst their only real option in attack.
Jadon Sancho rescues draw as managerless Leeds end Manchester United’s home run

If it is a one-game reign, then what a game. Michael Skubala may return to the shadows, to the world of Under-21 management, but only after a heady taste of the limelight. Under the unknown, Leeds ended Manchester United’s run of 13 successive home victories. For an hour, they were on course for a first league victory at Old Trafford in Skubala’s lifetime. But, with and without Jesse Marsch, Leeds have a tendency to lose leads and Manchester United have the resolve to mount a response. Leeds were marching on together without Marsch, contributing to a classic, playing with a...
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer

Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Man Utd make sure Casemiro available for Carabao Cup final

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will make the Carabao Cup final. The Brazilian midfielder, 30, was sent off on Saturday after a VAR check revealed Casemiro had has hands around Will Hughes' neck during a melee against Crystal Palace. He was then dismissed by Andre Marriner upon the advice of Video...
Watch: “I am proud” – Erik ten Hag’s beautiful words to Jadon Sancho after goal vs Leeds

Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet for Man United against Leeds on Wednesday night for the first time since October after a difficult few months for the talented winger. The 22-year-old has been battling both physical and mental health issues throughout his time off and Erik ten Hag even developed an individual programme for the winger so he could return to the Man United squad 100% ready.
