ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Bond set at $75,000 for Marion man accused of hiding cameras in restrooms

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvHHo_0kgDwuuW00

Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Marion man accused of hiding cameras in public restrooms at a local college campus and a recreation center.

According to Marion Municipal Court records, Benjamin R. Dunham, age 18, Marion, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony; one count of interception of a wire or oral communication, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony.

Officers from the Marion Police Department arrested Dunham last Thursday as part of the investigation after cameras were found concealed in restrooms in a building on The Ohio State University at Marion campus on Mount Vernon Avenue and the Marion Family YMCA on Barks Road East.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrant by Major Chris Adkins of the Marion Police Department, Dunham allegedly installed two cameras inside a restroom at the Marion Family YMCA.

"One of these cameras recorded a minor in a state of nudity as she was in the restroom. The cameras were set up to surreptitiously record audio and video of individuals in the restroom," Adkins stated in the affidavit.

Dunham made his initial court appearance last Friday. He is being held at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion, according to jail records.

Dunham is scheduled to appear in Marion Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Attorney Todd Anderson is representing Dunham, according to online court records.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the chief said that "it appears from the investigation that the cameras had only been in place for a brief time before being located. At this point in the investigation, only three people appear to have been captured on the illegal camera. The Marion Police Department is in the process of notifying those three individuals of the incident."

Marion Police advise people to be "on the lookout for cameras in private spaces. Officers advise that hidden cameras are often designed to look like regular household devices, but these things can be checked to see if they are an actual camera."

Police said there are several indicators to be aware of, noting that the first telltale sign is a light that is out of place. Officers also encourage the public to check Wi-Fi scanning applications to see how many networks are operating inthat location. Every camera will have a small amount of reflective glass from the lens that may be observable to someone looking for a hidden camera. Police also advise residents that if they find a hidden camera in a private space, please contact law enforcement.

“This crime subjected several people to an absolute invasion of privacy. I am grateful that the suspect has been caught and will face the consequences for the choice he made to commit this crime,” McDonald said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State University Police Department assisted Marion Police in the investigation.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
boonecountydailynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Domestic complaint leads to multiple arrests

Two Bellefontaine residents were arrested following a domestic complaint Monday around 6:30 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence in the 400 block of North Detroit Street. While en route, dispatch advised a female, Mindy Gallagher, 33, held a razor blade up to the caller’s throat and then left the scene on foot.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

BREAKING NEWS: Montgomery guilty of murder

BUCYRUS—Moments ago, a jury found Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, guilty of two counts of murder (but not of aggravated murder) in the brutal beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Montgomery’s wife, Jaqueline, is set to face trial next month on similar charges....
CRESTLINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sunny95.com

City sues to shut down troubled night club

COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Shooting victim dies in hospital

COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”

BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash

Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 7, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM, on Marion-Cardington Road (County Road 136) east of State Route 423 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Richard W. Congrove Jr,...
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy