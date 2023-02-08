Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years […]
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – These days, even waiting for your order at a food truck or hot dog stand in New York City involves risk. A man was robbed outside a Bronx food truck when a blue Honda SUV pulled alongside him, and an occupant of the vehicle pointed a gun at him, demanding his money and jewelry. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, but the NYPD has since identified the suspects using surveillance video camera footage. “The victim, a 30-year-old male, was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when The post Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a purple Honda HRV with New York tags.
NYPD officer fatally shot in robbery is mourned by hundreds at Brooklyn funeral
A funeral will be held Thursday for the NYPD officer who was fatally shot during a botched robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend. Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died Tuesday at Brookdale University Hospital after being shot Saturday.
Queens fatal knife fight leads to arrest of Maspeth man
NEW YORK, NY – A knife fight between two men in Forest Hills resulted in Gerald Moreno, 30, of Queens, losing his life. Moreno and another man were involved in an altercation on January 27 during which both men pulled knives and attacked each other. Moreno sustained a stab wound to the chest as a result of the altercation. At around 11 pm that night, police responded to the scene of the fight after receiving 911 calls regarding a disturbance. Moreno was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. Police arrested The post Queens fatal knife fight leads to arrest of Maspeth man appeared first on Shore News Network.
60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder
NEW YORK, NY – A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a stabbing death that took place Wednesday night on New York City’s Upper West Side. Police said that at around 7:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. When police arrived at 316 West 97 Street, they discovered an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the torso, within the stairwell area of the building. The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While conducting their The post 60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Massapequa Motel In Early-Morning Heist
Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9. The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said the...
Brooklyn trio punches man, 74, to ground for $15
A 74-year-old man was punched to the ground in Brooklyn by three robbers who stole $15 from him, police said Thursday.
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens subway rider is headbutted in spat with seed-shell-spitting woman
The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the two suspects they’re searching for in the Jan. 15 assault near the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
fox5ny.com
NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
Suspect in fatal Queens knife fight arrested
NEW YORK, NY – A knife fight between two men in Forest Hills ended with the death of Gerald Moreno, 30, of Queens. On January 27, Moreno and another man were involved in an altercation. Both men pulled knives and began attacking each other. Moreno ended up with a stab wound to the chest. At around 11 pm that night, police responded to the scene of the fight after receiving 911 calls regarding a disturbance. Moreno was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. Police arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Loiacono of Maspeth The post Suspect in fatal Queens knife fight arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run
NEW YORK – An 81-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Avenue in the Bronx. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver of an Acura SUV. That driver fled the scene after the collision, but the vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The female victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at The post 81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man repeatedly stabbed after fight with an acquaintance in Chelsea: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed after getting into a fight with an acquaintance in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The suspect attacked the victim near Delancey and Norfolk streets in Chelsea just after 3 a.m., police said. The man was stabbed in the torso three times and taken to the […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
Shore News Network
127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0