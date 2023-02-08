Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina City Named Best Place In The US For A Staycation
I could use a staycation as I’m sure we all could. I could use a vacation too, but the same benefits without the travel time. That’s several more hours of fun and relaxation ready to be had. And I’m here for it. And if you live in South Carolina then you are in luck. Travel publication Travel Lens recently ranked the best US cities to do just that. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the list of best places for a staycation. And another SC city was also named in the top 10.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Features Chef’s Surprise At Every Meal
We are always on the lookout for unique dining experiences. And, we especially love a “Chef’s Experience” meal. The chef’s experience is typically a meal that features twists and turns at every course. And, the chef usually highlights ingredients that are fresh for the day and unique to the region. However, the best part for the diner is the surprise. Plus, sometimes you can even sit at a special table and watch the chef prepare the meal. Only In Your State pointed us to this South Carolina restaurant featuring a chef’s surprise at every meal. R. Kitchen is in Charleston, South Carolina. The interesting spot has two locations including Ashley River Road and Rutledge Avenue. It’s one of those places you might pass by without taking notice. Sometimes, those are the best hidden gems. Understated chalkboards give diners a hint as to what might be in store for them on any particular day.
country1037fm.com
The Five Best Spots For Chicken Wings In South Carolina
I am more than a little embarrassed to admit this, but I used to think Buffalo wings were named after the animal. You, of course, know, Buffalo wings originated in Buffalo, New York. Here are the five best spots for chicken wings in South Carolina. When you look up what...
OnlyInYourState
Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum
As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Vacation Destination Named No. 1 Beach Town For Food Lovers
Oh, how I regret even writing this list. Now all I can think about is a beach vacation, waterfront dining, and a frozen cocktail. And technically if I left now I could have that by lunchtime. As the weather gets warmer if you’re like me you are dreaming about that beach vacation. And if restaurants are some of the most important decisions you make on a trip, you’ll want to keep reading. I recently came across a list by The Kitchn called America’s Best Beach Towns for Food Lovers. And if that isn’t enough, the number one beach town for food lovers is right here in the Carolinas.
South Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charleston, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Cities Having The Biggest Rise in Households Earning Over $200K
Over the last 10 years, average household income in the US has increased by almost 38%, from $69,662 in 2012 to $102,310 in 2022. Where in North Carolina has seen the biggest growth of top earners over this period?. Analyzing Census data, the team at OLBG.com have revealed which areas...
Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Voted One of North Carolina’s Best Places to Live By Experts
North Carolina is a beautiful and adventurous state. Many people are relocating to North Carolina and wondering where to go. From the coastal side to the mountain views to the city life, there are so many options in North Carolina. A recent study also deems North Carolina holds one of the friendliest cities in the country. How about that?
FOX Carolina
South Carolina’s top accountant admits $3.5 billion accounting error
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s top accountant says the mistake led to reporting $3.5 billion more than the state actually had. On Thursday, Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom discussed the budget blunder with senators who oversee his agency’s financial spending. A senate finance subcommittee questioned Eckstrom about...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in South Carolina.
iheart.com
Chick-Fil-A Testing Out New Sandwich In South Carolina
Veggie lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is expanding into the plant-based culinary world with a brand new sandwich and they are testing it out right here in South Carolina. The popular fried chicken chain is rolling out a new "plant-forward" menu item that doesn't have any chicken. The new sandwich will be made with cauliflower, which director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage called the "hero" of the new sandwich inspired by the chain's famous original fried chicken sandwich.The veggie has long-been used by many as a substitute for meaty items, such as chicken wings.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman wins $200,000 with Powerball ticket
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, had just gotten off work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball tickets. Her daughter told her someone at the V Go Mart on E....
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
OnlyInYourState
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
wspa.com
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate …. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. High School Standouts: Franklin Davis, G, Landrum. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate...
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
