ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO