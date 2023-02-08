Read full article on original website
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official. After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes. Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
Congresswoman Angie Craig Attacked in DC Apartment Building Elevator
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering after being attacked in the elevator at her Washington, DC, apartment building Thursday morning. According to her Chief of Staff, Craig suffered bruising and fought back. The attacker fled the scene. Craig says she is grateful to the...
‘Equity is about money’: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on the city’s guaranteed income experiments, home-buying assistance
Since November 2020, the city of St. Paul has launched four separate pilot programs to study what happens when the government sends money to very low-income residents with no strings attached: a “guaranteed basic income.”. Mayor Melvin Carter has become a prominent advocate for guaranteed income stipends — and...
Robert Thomas West convicted in Lake Superior dismemberment case
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Cook County jury has convicted Robert Thomas West in connection to the murder of Ricky Balsimo in St. Paul two years ago. On Thursday, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced the conviction of West on one count of accessory after the fact to murder and another count of interference with a dead body. West was convicted for assisting in dismembering Balsimo's body, and later dumping the remains in Lake Superior. The AG's office accepted and prosecuted the case per the request of Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken. "I'm proud of the attorneys in the Attorney...
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Former Governor Jesse Ventura’s Minnesota senate testimony in support of legalizing cannabis [FULL]
Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon to support legalizing cannabis for adults. He told a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures and argued that the legal age to consume cannabis should be the same as the age required to enlist in the military: 18.
FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban
FirstService Residential, the largest property management company in North America, told its employees in Minnesota on Monday it would not enforce the noncompete agreements in its contracts with caretakers, desk attendants and other hourly workers. The announcement came days after a caretaker at a Minneapolis condo building managed by FirstService went public with his story […] The post FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Web Tool Launched to Monitor Health of Minnesota Waterways
(KNSI) — A new online tool allows users to monitor the health of roughly 3,000 lakes around Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources recently launched the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. Users can select a specific river and choose lakes within that watershed. They’re graded on things such as water quality and contributing factors like excessive nutrients. Project coordinator Beth Knudsen says this is a more direct way for people to absorb data scientists are gathering.
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
SCSU Receives $10,000 Google Grant from Minnesota State I.T. Center of Excellence
(KNSI) — St. Cloud State University is among the schools getting a Google grant for project funding to help train students for future jobs through various tech training programs. Google gave the $50,000 grant to the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence. St. Cloud State, Bemidji State University, Minnesota...
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
Vice President in St. Cloud To Promote Electric Vehicle Production
(KNSI) – Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting St. Cloud Thursday to highlight electric vehicle production. The VP will be making a stop at New Flyer. The company makes electric and compressed natural gas buses mainly for public transit. It’s one of the city’s largest employers, with more than 500 workers. Harris is expected to tour the plant and speak.
