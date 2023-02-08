Read full article on original website
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
Max Mara to Hold Resort 2024 Show in Stockholm
MILAN — Max Mara is planning to stage its resort 2024 show in Stockholm on June 11. No additional details were provided at press time, but creative director Ian Griffiths said that “for the past two years, our resort collections have explored a south European aesthetic with shows in Ischia and Lisbon. Now we’re feeling a cooler Scandinavian vibe.”More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Last June, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort collection in Lisbon in the garden of the the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. In 2021, it traveled...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
Kristen McMenamy, Katie Grand Create Footwear Capsule Collection for AGL
MILAN — Talk about girl power. Kristen McMenamy and Katie Grand have joined sisters Vera, Sara and Mari Giusti, founders of Italian luxury footwear firm AGL, to develop a capsule collection.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Lola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber The first such tie-up for the brand, the eight-style range will be presented as part of the AGL main fall 2023 collection to be unveiled on Feb. 23 during Milan Fashion Week. According to sketches shared with WWD, the capsule collection will include ankle booties embellished with chains,...
The joy of clothes on canvas: how painters celebrate fashion – and inspire it
Art and fashion influencing each other is nothing new – but, more than ever, there seems to be a beautiful cross-pollination going on between painters and designers
Treasures of NYC Co-Founders Dish on the Vintage Designer Trends Bella Hadid and More It-Girls Are Loving
Treasure trove! Treasures of NYC has become a vintage lover's paradise with It-girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell and Miley Cyrus, flocking to the shop for pre-loved designer pieces. The reason celebs can't get enough of the boutique's vintage luxury bags, clothing,...
TikTok’s DIY Fashion Meets Ditto, the ‘Future of Sewing’
Home sewing hasn’t kept up with the times — but that’s changing, including with an innovation revealed at New York Fashion Week. Launched Wednesday, Ditto — a venture between Joann and Singer — represents the first major digital milestone in more than 160 years since clothing patterns came to be. At a press preview held in SoHo, WWD tested the innovation, which lets home sewers and do-it-yourself fashionistas digitally project and customize patterns for added ease and sustainability perks. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “Ditto compresses...
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023
The 1980s are having a moment in Paris, with an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs exploring the decade’s impact on French fashion, design and the graphic arts. For his pre-fall collection for Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena drew inspiration from the period, which ushered in a number of bold architectural projects, from the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum to the silver dome known as La Géode, which served as the virtual backdrop for the look book.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Teams Up With Sebago on Neon-stitched Loafers
SHOELOSOPHY: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and storied shoemaker Sebago tied up for a capsule collection, but no laces were involved in the footwear style they developed. The Aeffe-owned brand has added its youthful touch to Sebago’s iconic penny loafers, introducing neon-colored stitching to its classic design. The two iterations available include a black leather style with flashy pink details, and a burgundy version with neon lime stitching. Both options come with the PLS logo engraved in gold on the heel of the shoe.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall...
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Fendi Opens New Flagships in Seoul and Tokyo
MILAN — Fendi is making quite the statement in the ever-important Far East region. On Wednesday, Fendi unveiled Palazzo Fendi Seoul, its first flagship in the city, located in luxury retail hub Cheongdam-dong, to be followed on Friday by the opening of a store in Tokyo.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Fendi Men's Fall 2023Fendi Men's Fall 2023 “Korea has recently become a powerful cultural phenomenon with great influence,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig, ahead of his trip to the city for the opening together with Silvia Venturini Fendi, in charge of the brand’s menswear and...
Phoebe Philo Will Debut New Brand in September
Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand finally (phinally?!) has a debut date. Philo has been like a wondrous specter floating over the fashion industry since her departure from Celine in 2018, with fashion fanatics still pining for her surrealist, understated, sophisticated clothes. In the five years since, it seems that everyone—shoppers and designers alike—has become a Philophile. Rumors that she would lead Burberry, that she was secretly designing Loro Piana, or that she would take over one of the crown jewel brands at LVMH or Kering have pinged across countless fashion world WhatsApp chats—and the chatter only increased when Philo announced, in June 2021, that she would launch her own eponymous brand, with a tentative launch date of January 2022.
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
Where to Eat, Drink and Stay During Fashion Week 2023
Where to Eat, Drink and Stay During Fashion Week 2023. Where to Eat in Paris | L’Oiseau Blanc, The Peninsula Paris. After oohing and aahing at the Valentino and Giambattista Valli haute couture shows, you and your fashion friends will want to debrief on the very best looks over a bite to eat. There’s no better place to dine in Paris than L’Oiseau Blanc at The Peninsula Paris. With the Eiffel Tower as a dazzling backdrop, indulge in Chef David Bizet’s signature dishes. Awarded two stars in the 2022 Michelin Guide, this first-class culinary journey is accompanied by the replica aircraft, starboard-side, that attempted the first non-stop Trans-Atlantic flight.
Virginie Morgon Steps Down at Eurazeo
PARIS — Virginie Morgon, who piloted Eurazeo to become one of Europe’s most prominent private equity players, is stepping down as chief executive officer and will be replaced by a four-member executive board. Perhaps best known in fashion circles for spearheading Eurazeo’s 2011 investment in Moncler and its 2019 divestment, which netted the fund around 1.4 billion euros in proceeds, Morgon vastly expanded the firm’s international profile, even as it remained an active player in the hunt for promising fashion and beauty brands.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021Backstage at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2020Moncler Genius RTW Fall...
New York Fashion Week: social media, economy could influence trends
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Big brands and emerging labels will present their new collections at New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Friday, seeking to entice trend-followers with their latest creations and perhaps some viral moments.
For Saint Laurent FW23, Timeless Glamour Is the Name of the Game
For Saint Laurent, black is not just a color but a two-sided symbol of sophistication and brand identity. But when you primarily use only one color to voice each passing collection, innovation remains rather tricky because you cannot hide behind drama or fanciful fabrications. Simply, there just has to be great clothes and this is a feat that Anthony Vaccarello’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for Saint Laurent tastefully accomplishes.
