Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand finally (phinally?!) has a debut date. Philo has been like a wondrous specter floating over the fashion industry since her departure from Celine in 2018, with fashion fanatics still pining for her surrealist, understated, sophisticated clothes. In the five years since, it seems that everyone—shoppers and designers alike—has become a Philophile. Rumors that she would lead Burberry, that she was secretly designing Loro Piana, or that she would take over one of the crown jewel brands at LVMH or Kering have pinged across countless fashion world WhatsApp chats—and the chatter only increased when Philo announced, in June 2021, that she would launch her own eponymous brand, with a tentative launch date of January 2022.

19 HOURS AGO