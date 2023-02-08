Last week in prep sports: Championship season arrives for some; crunch time coming for rest

A still life of the Aspen gondola: The gondi is dead — long live Aspen. Dead on Groundhog Day. Hanging limp, silhouetted by blue sky, and it must have been making somebody angry. Or I sure hope so. It doesn’t look good for the brand. But a lot about the brand doesn’t look good. The ownership of the Aspen Skiing Co. has ties to the production of some of the most exclusive private planes out there (Gulfstream Aviation), and some serious military hardware as well, including nuclear submarines.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO