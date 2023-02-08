Last week in prep sports: Championship season arrives for some; crunch time coming for rest

Read full article on original website
Basalt High School girls wrestling finds success in first year
It was a bet between athlete and coach, probably unlike any other seen on a Roaring Fork Valley high school wrestling team. It was during the MLK Weekend Girls Wrestling Tournament in Grand Junction, between Basalt wrestler Nayeli Membreno and her coach, Keegan Gilligan. “I told him, ‘If I get...
The Aspen monopoly game
A still life of the Aspen gondola: The gondi is dead — long live Aspen. Dead on Groundhog Day. Hanging limp, silhouetted by blue sky, and it must have been making somebody angry. Or I sure hope so. It doesn’t look good for the brand. But a lot about the brand doesn’t look good. The ownership of the Aspen Skiing Co. has ties to the production of some of the most exclusive private planes out there (Gulfstream Aviation), and some serious military hardware as well, including nuclear submarines.
Structures in Aspen’s backyard named to ‘Most Endangered’ list
A site deemed to be one of Colorado’s most endangered places is in Aspen’s backyard. Colorado Preservation Inc. named the William C. Koch Homestead in Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen as one of five new sites on its list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places on Thursday. The homestead, also known as Adelaide Ranch, consists of intact but deteriorating buildings in a meadow north of Hunter Creek. Thousands of hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and equestrians pass by the site annually, most with no realization how important the ranch was to Aspen in its early days.
New lifts, restaurants and terrain tweaks envisioned at Snowmass
Aspen Skiing Co. has unveiled an updated vision for Snowmass Ski Area that includes several replacement chairlifts, one new lift, new and expanded restaurants, more beginning skier facilities and expanded snowmaking. SkiCo’s new master development plan includes replacing the Village Express chairlift out of Base Village with a gondola as...
Whiting: I’ll just go ahead and say it out loud
In last Sunday’s Aspen Daily News, there was an interesting piece by Scott Condon, “Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?” Afterward, my fist thought was, “this Scott Condon guy is going to go places!” But then I realized he had filled in a missing connection I needed to potentially solve a mystery.
Locals’ dispute
It’s interesting that the columnist at this paper claiming Aspen “local” status is attained by adding an “S” after “Highland” when we talk about The Bowl is actually a native of Lo Angeles. Roger Marolt. Snowmass Village.
Aspen High closes after gas meter malfunction
The Aspen School District on Wednesday morning announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak. Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified.
📺 Wheeler Associates presents
President of the Wheeler Associates Josh Behrman joins Oliver Sharpe on the top of Aspen Mountain to talk about the organization and the show tonight at the Wheeler Opera House featuring Brett Dennen and John Craigie. Tickets are available at aspenshowtix.com.
Local news in brief, Feb. 8
The statewide Winter Bike to Work Day is on Friday, and the city of Aspen’s transportation, parks and police departments are inviting the Aspen community to celebrate with them. Participants are encouraged to leave their cars at home and instead get some exercise and ride their bikes to Paepcke...
Blementhal: Touting Aspen’s political newbies
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump last week and saw his shadow. But the true significance of this sighting should not be lost on any of us since this is the 107th time over the past 137 years that Phil has made similar appearances on Groundhog Day, saw his shadow signaling another six weeks of winter and then returned to the warmth and comfort of his hibernation den.
Aspen schools superintendent talks safety
In the wake of the Aspen School District going into a “secure” mode following a potential threat last month, and Wednesday’s minor gas leak that led to the cancellation of classes at Aspen High School, Superintendent David Baugh spoke about student safety measures to the Board of Education on Wednesday.
Mesirow, Guth and Rose take questions at Explore Booksellers
The upstairs event room at Explore Booksellers was filled to standing-room-only on Tuesday morning with community members eager to hear from Aspen’s three city council candidates. Candidates Skippy Mesirow, Sam Rose and Bill Guth, who will vie for two open council seats next month, participated in a forum event...
Trust the transit experts
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Aspen City Council candidates sit in the hot seat
Aspen’s three candidates for city council faced off Wednesday evening for Squirm Night, answering questions about their views on city policy and the future of Aspen. Sam Rose, Bill Guth and incumbent Skippy Mesirow will vie for two open city council seats in next month’s election. On Wednesday,...
Remembering Ann Korologos, a Renaissance woman
Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it. The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.
Keep our airport small
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
Pitkin County races to add capacity to existing jail
Pitkin County is racing to complete an interim renovation of its jail before an agreement expires for its inmates to be housed at the Eagle County Detention Facility. Pitkin County has hired a contractor to add space for eight beds within the existing footprint of its jail, County Manager Jon Peacock told the commissioners on Wednesday.
Rose has beefed up resume
I'm writing in support of Sam Rose in his bid for Aspen City Council. I got acquainted with Sam while doing volunteer work, and I’ve been impressed with his drive and immersion in local issues. During one conversation, Sam said that in his first run two years ago, he was criticized for lack of experience. Instead of giving up, he listened and improved his resume. Among his accomplishments in the last few years are:
Judd Hirsch and wife Kathryn Danielle to tackle play
A true love story is taking shape in Aspen this weekend. It stars 2023 Oscar nominee Judd Hirsch and wife Kathryn Danielle for a special telling of the play “Love Letters.”. Presented by Theatre Aspen, the one-night performance on Saturday starring Danielle and Hirsch — who just earned his...
