Aspen Daily News
Blementhal: Touting Aspen’s political newbies
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump last week and saw his shadow. But the true significance of this sighting should not be lost on any of us since this is the 107th time over the past 137 years that Phil has made similar appearances on Groundhog Day, saw his shadow signaling another six weeks of winter and then returned to the warmth and comfort of his hibernation den.
SMV postal troubles
I went to the Snowmass Village post office on Jan. 17 to retrieve my mail from box No. 6895, the same box I have had for over 30 years. I was locked out. Expecting it to be a simple matter, I was shocked to learn my box had been sold online to someone else. I'd just been there three days before. There was no notice, nor a warning in my box.
Mesirow, Guth and Rose take questions at Explore Booksellers
The upstairs event room at Explore Booksellers was filled to standing-room-only on Tuesday morning with community members eager to hear from Aspen’s three city council candidates. Candidates Skippy Mesirow, Sam Rose and Bill Guth, who will vie for two open council seats next month, participated in a forum event...
Local news in brief, Feb. 8
The statewide Winter Bike to Work Day is on Friday, and the city of Aspen’s transportation, parks and police departments are inviting the Aspen community to celebrate with them. Participants are encouraged to leave their cars at home and instead get some exercise and ride their bikes to Paepcke...
Mayor Torre, challenger Sutton trade barbs over governing
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton contended at a debate last night that it is time for a change of leadership to someone that will listen to all residents and bring business efficiency to City Hall. Incumbent Mayor Torre counterpunched that Sutton lacks an understanding of good governance and would put...
Structures in Aspen’s backyard named to ‘Most Endangered’ list
A site deemed to be one of Colorado’s most endangered places is in Aspen’s backyard. Colorado Preservation Inc. named the William C. Koch Homestead in Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen as one of five new sites on its list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places on Thursday. The homestead, also known as Adelaide Ranch, consists of intact but deteriorating buildings in a meadow north of Hunter Creek. Thousands of hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and equestrians pass by the site annually, most with no realization how important the ranch was to Aspen in its early days.
📺 Wheeler Associates presents
President of the Wheeler Associates Josh Behrman joins Oliver Sharpe on the top of Aspen Mountain to talk about the organization and the show tonight at the Wheeler Opera House featuring Brett Dennen and John Craigie. Tickets are available at aspenshowtix.com.
Trust the transit experts
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Keep our airport small
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
New lifts, restaurants and terrain tweaks envisioned at Snowmass
Aspen Skiing Co. has unveiled an updated vision for Snowmass Ski Area that includes several replacement chairlifts, one new lift, new and expanded restaurants, more beginning skier facilities and expanded snowmaking. SkiCo’s new master development plan includes replacing the Village Express chairlift out of Base Village with a gondola as...
The Aspen monopoly game
A still life of the Aspen gondola: The gondi is dead — long live Aspen. Dead on Groundhog Day. Hanging limp, silhouetted by blue sky, and it must have been making somebody angry. Or I sure hope so. It doesn’t look good for the brand. But a lot about the brand doesn’t look good. The ownership of the Aspen Skiing Co. has ties to the production of some of the most exclusive private planes out there (Gulfstream Aviation), and some serious military hardware as well, including nuclear submarines.
How to reduce traffic?
We live in a “car culture” that was the intentional creation of the energy and car companies. Much of our country depends on individual cars to function. Years ago, many communities, including Denver, had trolley systems. They were bought up and removed. The trolleys were competing with cars.
Aspen schools superintendent talks safety
In the wake of the Aspen School District going into a “secure” mode following a potential threat last month, and Wednesday’s minor gas leak that led to the cancellation of classes at Aspen High School, Superintendent David Baugh spoke about student safety measures to the Board of Education on Wednesday.
Aspen City Council candidates sit in the hot seat
Aspen’s three candidates for city council faced off Wednesday evening for Squirm Night, answering questions about their views on city policy and the future of Aspen. Sam Rose, Bill Guth and incumbent Skippy Mesirow will vie for two open city council seats in next month’s election. On Wednesday,...
Whiting: I’ll just go ahead and say it out loud
In last Sunday’s Aspen Daily News, there was an interesting piece by Scott Condon, “Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?” Afterward, my fist thought was, “this Scott Condon guy is going to go places!” But then I realized he had filled in a missing connection I needed to potentially solve a mystery.
Pitkin County faces challenge reducing airport emissions
Pitkin County officials are facing the daunting challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the airport at a time when aircraft operations, particularly private ones, are on the rise. The county commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board have set a goal of reducing airport emissions by 30% by 2030 from...
Aspen High closes after potential gas leak detected
The Aspen School District today announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak. Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified. Students already on campus can be picked up by family in the middle school parking lot.
Last week in prep sports: Championship season arrives for some; crunch time coming for rest
As Aspen High School dance returns from a national championship, league and regional playoff season has arrived for some local high school sports, with state tournaments coming up as soon as this weekend. Swimming will head to the Front Range on Friday for their season championship bids, while Alpine skiing...
