Aspen Daily News
Blementhal: Touting Aspen’s political newbies
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump last week and saw his shadow. But the true significance of this sighting should not be lost on any of us since this is the 107th time over the past 137 years that Phil has made similar appearances on Groundhog Day, saw his shadow signaling another six weeks of winter and then returned to the warmth and comfort of his hibernation den.
Aspen Daily News
SMV postal troubles
I went to the Snowmass Village post office on Jan. 17 to retrieve my mail from box No. 6895, the same box I have had for over 30 years. I was locked out. Expecting it to be a simple matter, I was shocked to learn my box had been sold online to someone else. I'd just been there three days before. There was no notice, nor a warning in my box.
Aspen Times
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton felt she had to step up
When Tracy Sutton learned in December that Aspen incumbent Mayor Torre might run unopposed, she saw it as an opportunity to step up for her community. This campaign is her first run for public office, and she feels confident she is the right Aspenite to hold the title of mayor.
Aspen Daily News
Structures in Aspen’s backyard named to ‘Most Endangered’ list
A site deemed to be one of Colorado’s most endangered places is in Aspen’s backyard. Colorado Preservation Inc. named the William C. Koch Homestead in Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen as one of five new sites on its list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places on Thursday. The homestead, also known as Adelaide Ranch, consists of intact but deteriorating buildings in a meadow north of Hunter Creek. Thousands of hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and equestrians pass by the site annually, most with no realization how important the ranch was to Aspen in its early days.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen schools superintendent talks safety
In the wake of the Aspen School District going into a “secure” mode following a potential threat last month, and Wednesday’s minor gas leak that led to the cancellation of classes at Aspen High School, Superintendent David Baugh spoke about student safety measures to the Board of Education on Wednesday.
Aspen Daily News
Trust the transit experts
Over the past few years I have expanded my horizons by adding Aspen Daily News op-eds to my morning coffee routine. It’s almost a religious experience some days. A bit of small town gossip, some witty quips and a lifetime’s worth of throwing stones in glass houses. My current favorite topic is the entrance to Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Whiting: I’ll just go ahead and say it out loud
In last Sunday’s Aspen Daily News, there was an interesting piece by Scott Condon, “Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?” Afterward, my fist thought was, “this Scott Condon guy is going to go places!” But then I realized he had filled in a missing connection I needed to potentially solve a mystery.
Aspen Daily News
Remembering Ann Korologos, a Renaissance woman
Hannah Thompson was 23 years old and only a couple years into her Aspen chapter when a woman by the name of Ann Korologos entered her life and changed it. The two first crossed paths in 2013 at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where Thompson had recently worked her way up to be the development director, and Korologos, in her early 70s then, was serving as chairman of the board of directors for the arts center.
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County races to add capacity to existing jail
Pitkin County is racing to complete an interim renovation of its jail before an agreement expires for its inmates to be housed at the Eagle County Detention Facility. Pitkin County has hired a contractor to add space for eight beds within the existing footprint of its jail, County Manager Jon Peacock told the commissioners on Wednesday.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High closes after gas meter malfunction
The Aspen School District on Wednesday morning announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak. Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified.
Aspen Daily News
The Aspen monopoly game
A still life of the Aspen gondola: The gondi is dead — long live Aspen. Dead on Groundhog Day. Hanging limp, silhouetted by blue sky, and it must have been making somebody angry. Or I sure hope so. It doesn’t look good for the brand. But a lot about the brand doesn’t look good. The ownership of the Aspen Skiing Co. has ties to the production of some of the most exclusive private planes out there (Gulfstream Aviation), and some serious military hardware as well, including nuclear submarines.
Aspen Daily News
Keep our airport small
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High closes after potential gas leak detected
The Aspen School District today announced the closure of Aspen High School due to a potential gas leak. Shortly after 8 a.m., the district issued a release that the closure was made under the advisement of Black Hills Energy and that all students and parents had been notified. Students already on campus can be picked up by family in the middle school parking lot.
Aspen Daily News
Judd Hirsch and wife Kathryn Danielle to tackle play
A true love story is taking shape in Aspen this weekend. It stars 2023 Oscar nominee Judd Hirsch and wife Kathryn Danielle for a special telling of the play “Love Letters.”. Presented by Theatre Aspen, the one-night performance on Saturday starring Danielle and Hirsch — who just earned his...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County faces challenge reducing airport emissions
Pitkin County officials are facing the daunting challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the airport at a time when aircraft operations, particularly private ones, are on the rise. The county commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board have set a goal of reducing airport emissions by 30% by 2030 from...
