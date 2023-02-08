Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere
As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. It makes a difference: Research shows that private tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Emerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing
Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
Web search as you know it is dead: Microsoft's and Google's new AIs are about to transform how you look for information online
Say goodbye to long lists of links. New search engines boosted by artificial intelligence give conversational answers to humans' complex questions.
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
TechSpot
Meet Ernie: China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style service in March
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: China isn't being left behind when it comes to the chatbot revolution. Following ChatGPT's explosive arrival on the scene and Google's announcement of its own AI-powered tech called Bard, China's Baidu has revealed its version, called Ernie Bot, which is scheduled to arrive in the country this March.
Comments / 0