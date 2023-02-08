ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere

As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. It makes a difference: Research shows that private tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
The Oregonian

ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores

The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT

Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
Deadline

NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TEXAS STATE
TechSpot

Meet Ernie: China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style service in March

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: China isn't being left behind when it comes to the chatbot revolution. Following ChatGPT's explosive arrival on the scene and Google's announcement of its own AI-powered tech called Bard, China's Baidu has revealed its version, called Ernie Bot, which is scheduled to arrive in the country this March.

Comments / 0

Community Policy