ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Chief: Auto theft, domestic violence drive crime increase

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESSLy_0kgDumAM00

Crime was up in Greenville last year, with domestic violence and auto thefts driving the surge, Police Chief Ted Sauls said during a presentation to Greenville City Council, and stolen firearms emerged as a theme.

Part 1 crimes increased 5 percent in 2022 over 2021 numbers, the chief reported during Monday’s meeting. The percentage was less than the 20 percent increase in violent crime statewide as reported by the North Carolina Attorney General, Sauls said.

Part 1 crimes are divided among violent crimes — homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault — and property crimes — burglarly, larceny and auto thefts, he said. Homicides, aggravated assaults and auto thefts are driving the increase, Sauls said.

Homicides increased from three in 2021 to 12 in 2022, Sauls said. Rape remained unchanged, with 23 incidents reported both years. Robbery decreased from 73 in 2021 to 64 in 2022.

Aggravated assault rose from 363 reported cases in 2021 to 388 reported in 2022.

Forty percent of the aggravated assault cases were domestic in nature, Sauls said, and one-third of homicides also are domestic.

“Why do I point that out? Because those are the crimes I can almost have no impact on,” Sauls said.

It’s hard for law enforcement to have an impact on crimes that occur behind closed doors, he said. Education and changing family dynamics is the way to impact domestic-related crimes.

Auto thefts increased from 91 in 2021 to 154 in 2022.

“We have no absolute idea as to why. We saw that as a nation, auto larceny went through the roof nationwide,” he said. The speculation is people are selling the vehicle for parts because of shortages.

“We do recover some but a lot of them are not (recovered), which means they are leaving the area,” he said.

While the 2021 to 2022 property crime numbers are up 17 percent from the previous year, Sauls said the five-year average has seen a 12 percent decrease in property crimes.

Larcenies saw an 18 percent uptick between 2021 and 2022, jumping from 1,656 to 1,952 reported incidents. Sauls said the increase in larcenies mainly involves thefts from vehicles.

Several years ago a study looked at auto larcenies and found that out of 100 incidents, 79 involved unlocked vehicles. Of the 79 unlocked vehicles, 59 had guns in the cars.

“If they would take the one step of locking the car or putting a firearm in a locked compartment, a space or a locked trunk,” Sauls said. “It’s not illegal. It doesn’t speak to anything the owner has done wrong. It’s just things I think we can do better,” Sauls said.

Sauls also discussed gun-related cases.

The department received 687 calls for service involving shots fired in 2022, he said. The calls were scattered across the city and involved alerts from the city’s shot spotter system and citizen calls. Sauls said the majority of calls came from west Greenville. It was pointed out that west Greenville is where the shot spotter system is located.

In 2021 the department responded to 39 cases involving 42 victims with gunshot wounds; in 2022 the department had 39 cases involving 56 victims, Sauls said.

Greenville police made 97 arrests involving individuals with felony convictions in possession of a firearm. Out of the 97 weapons, 84 were arrests due to the possession of a stolen firearm.

The department seized 715 firearms in 2022. It found 222 of the weapons were stolen and 125 of that number were stolen from vehicles, he said, the majority were unsecured.

The police department often has public service announcements encouraging people to lock their cars and to safely store their weapons, Sauls said. He wants to continue that effort, to educate the public that a firearm stored under lock and key is critical to public safety.

Sauls said the department will continue to combat violent crimes by working with law enforcement partners and undertaking various types of patrols in the city’s neighborhoods.

When the department receives information about criminal activity, Sauls said officers will saturate an area with patrols. The department also will continue to combat gang activity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Choco Tobacco House break-in suspect arrested

CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — The suspect in a break-in at the Choco Tobacco House in Chocowinity was apprehended by Chocowinity Police Wednesday. The Chocowinity Police Department detailed the arrest of Landon Buck: Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and Injury to Real Property regarding the Choco Tobacco House break-in that occurred on 01/17/2023. Landon Buck was confined at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $8,000 secured bond.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount this afternoon. Rocky Mount police said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle case around 1:45 p.m. when the shooting happened behind the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue. A...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WILSON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.  On October 4, 2022, White […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Oops! 2 8 23

By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Crime Stoppers revamping program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. The office has formed a new board of directors, made up of volunteers. Rewards will be given to people for anonymous tips that help solve crimes, make arrests or recover stolen property. The unit relies on donations and fundraisers […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Police Chief, City Council hold meetings

This afternoon Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls presented his department's annual crime report to city officials and while violent crime is seeing an uptick, Chief Sauls says the numbers are down in comparison to what the city has seen in the past five years. The crime report covered everything from...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

17-year-old charged with attempted murder after NC shooting

LA GRANGE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is in custody following the Feb. 3 shooting of a man in La Grange. The teenager was taken into custody Monday at a home on College Street in Kinston following the Feb. 3 shooting of a 20-year-old man on Cypress Grove Drive. According...
LA GRANGE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy