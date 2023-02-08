Chief: Auto theft, domestic violence drive crime increase

Crime was up in Greenville last year, with domestic violence and auto thefts driving the surge, Police Chief Ted Sauls said during a presentation to Greenville City Council, and stolen firearms emerged as a theme.

Part 1 crimes increased 5 percent in 2022 over 2021 numbers, the chief reported during Monday’s meeting. The percentage was less than the 20 percent increase in violent crime statewide as reported by the North Carolina Attorney General, Sauls said.

Part 1 crimes are divided among violent crimes — homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault — and property crimes — burglarly, larceny and auto thefts, he said. Homicides, aggravated assaults and auto thefts are driving the increase, Sauls said.

Homicides increased from three in 2021 to 12 in 2022, Sauls said. Rape remained unchanged, with 23 incidents reported both years. Robbery decreased from 73 in 2021 to 64 in 2022.

Aggravated assault rose from 363 reported cases in 2021 to 388 reported in 2022.

Forty percent of the aggravated assault cases were domestic in nature, Sauls said, and one-third of homicides also are domestic.

“Why do I point that out? Because those are the crimes I can almost have no impact on,” Sauls said.

It’s hard for law enforcement to have an impact on crimes that occur behind closed doors, he said. Education and changing family dynamics is the way to impact domestic-related crimes.

Auto thefts increased from 91 in 2021 to 154 in 2022.

“We have no absolute idea as to why. We saw that as a nation, auto larceny went through the roof nationwide,” he said. The speculation is people are selling the vehicle for parts because of shortages.

“We do recover some but a lot of them are not (recovered), which means they are leaving the area,” he said.

While the 2021 to 2022 property crime numbers are up 17 percent from the previous year, Sauls said the five-year average has seen a 12 percent decrease in property crimes.

Larcenies saw an 18 percent uptick between 2021 and 2022, jumping from 1,656 to 1,952 reported incidents. Sauls said the increase in larcenies mainly involves thefts from vehicles.

Several years ago a study looked at auto larcenies and found that out of 100 incidents, 79 involved unlocked vehicles. Of the 79 unlocked vehicles, 59 had guns in the cars.

“If they would take the one step of locking the car or putting a firearm in a locked compartment, a space or a locked trunk,” Sauls said. “It’s not illegal. It doesn’t speak to anything the owner has done wrong. It’s just things I think we can do better,” Sauls said.

Sauls also discussed gun-related cases.

The department received 687 calls for service involving shots fired in 2022, he said. The calls were scattered across the city and involved alerts from the city’s shot spotter system and citizen calls. Sauls said the majority of calls came from west Greenville. It was pointed out that west Greenville is where the shot spotter system is located.

In 2021 the department responded to 39 cases involving 42 victims with gunshot wounds; in 2022 the department had 39 cases involving 56 victims, Sauls said.

Greenville police made 97 arrests involving individuals with felony convictions in possession of a firearm. Out of the 97 weapons, 84 were arrests due to the possession of a stolen firearm.

The department seized 715 firearms in 2022. It found 222 of the weapons were stolen and 125 of that number were stolen from vehicles, he said, the majority were unsecured.

The police department often has public service announcements encouraging people to lock their cars and to safely store their weapons, Sauls said. He wants to continue that effort, to educate the public that a firearm stored under lock and key is critical to public safety.

Sauls said the department will continue to combat violent crimes by working with law enforcement partners and undertaking various types of patrols in the city’s neighborhoods.

When the department receives information about criminal activity, Sauls said officers will saturate an area with patrols. The department also will continue to combat gang activity.