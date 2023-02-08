IB Nation Sports Talk: Criteria For Notre Dame's Next Offensive Coordinator

As Notre Dame's offensive coordinator search continues, Irish Breakdown discusses some of the top criteria for the person who gets the job

Irish Breakdown discusses some of the most important criteria for Notre Dame's offensive coordinator search as well as how those criteria matchup with some of the current candidates. We discuss the importance of things like recruiting, play calling, quarterback development and more.

We also have Rapid Fire topics. See the full list of topics below.

We start Rapid Fire with thoughts on Marcus Freeman needing to find a new offensive coordinator after a little more than a year on the job. Other topics include:

* On a scale of 1 to 10....How badly do you want to see Tommy Rees succeed at Alabama?

* Fill-in the blank....It’s BLANK that Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says he has had a chip on his shoulder since he was not retained as the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach when Andy Reid was hired by Kansas City in 2012.

* Which Super Bowl 57 coach would you rather have as the head coach of your team, Siranni or Reid?

* Russell Wilson just got a new head coach in Denver after Sean Payton was introduced yesterday. ESPN’s Michael Wilbon says Wilson got bad coaching in Seattle and that's his biggest problem now. Do you Buy or Sell it?

* Stephen A Smith says he wants to do late night television one day....potentially succeeding Jimmy Kimmel “if at all possible”. Would you want to see it?

* The National Enquirer was sold recently. Have you ever read the National Enquirer?

