PARIS & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that SATEBA, a European leader in the design and supply of concrete rail infrastructure parts, implemented the Boomi AtomSphere ™ Platform to overhaul its information systems to both accelerate growth and develop sustainable railway solutions in support of decarbonization initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005049/en/

SATEBA Solves the Challenges of Enterprise Modernization, Industrialization, and Real-time IT With Boomi (Graphic: Business Wire)

Following its independence from the Consolis group and its acquisition by TowerBrook Capital in early 2021, SATEBA sought to accelerate its digital transformation by modernizing its IT systems to improve its operational efficiency and capacity for innovation. To do this, the company needed to structure and streamline the transfer of information between applications to provide rationalization and data quality to the major business functions, including production/supply chain, finance/accounting, and HR/payroll, as well as specific software as-a-service (SaaS) solutions the organization utilizes.

Operating in ten countries across Europe, SATEBA relied on Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to harmonize all its processes, establish real-time data flows, and ensure the implementation of common tools for its 16 production sites and engineering center within just six months. For the project, Boomi worked closely with the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider IFS and integration partners.

“At SATEBA, we are moving from an old digital scheme that required a lot of data entry, to a hyper-optimized scenario that improves our daily efficiency,” said Vincent Fournier, General Manager France & Business Development Manager of SATEBA Group. “We now have a fully integrated application system with the Boomi AtomSphere Platform working as the gateway, from order receipt to invoicing, all accessible in real time for better business visibility.”

The IT department and management team at SATEBA selected the Boomi platform due to its ease of use, low-code approach, and speed of deployment. While modernizing its information systems, a critical priority for SATEBA’s IT department was to guarantee the operational continuity of the 16 production sites, as well as ensure connectivity and data access for the approximately 230 users of the centralized platform, for the benefit of the organization’s 1,000 employees who are often in the field.

Beginning in 2021 at the start of the deployment of the new ERP, SATEBA worked with Boomi, IFS, and integration partners Fekra and BeeBay to build Boomi flows that would standardize the processing and optimize the transfer of data between applications. In total, more than 25 application interface flows, including 20 real-time data flows, were first implemented in a pilot phase in Finland. After the successful pilot project, which took less than six months, SATEBA accelerated the rollout to the rest of the organizations’ 16 sites throughout Europe and its engineering and testing center.

“SATEBA undertook an ambitious endeavor to build an entirely new information system from scratch, in a very short amount of time,” said Pierre Oudot, Senior Manager, Boomi South. “Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Boomi and IFS, as well as our platform’s powerful capabilities, SATEBA was able to quickly and intelligently connect a very complex set of IT systems, applications, and data sources across multiple business units and geographic locations – all while keeping critical business operations running to accelerate growth.”

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research’s list of “ Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won two International Stevie ® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee ® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the Boomi AtomSphere Platform

Explore the Boomiverse Community

Follow Boomi on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2023 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005049/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Kristen Walker

Global Corporate Communications

kristenwalker@boomi.com

+1-415-613-8320

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FRANCE PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ACCOUNTING NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RAIL HUMAN RESOURCES TRANSPORT FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Boomi

PUB: 02/08/2023 05:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 05:02 AM