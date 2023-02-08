ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

SATEBA Solves the Challenges of Enterprise Modernization, Industrialization, and Real-Time IT With Boomi

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZYwv_0kgDujWB00

PARIS & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--

Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that SATEBA, a European leader in the design and supply of concrete rail infrastructure parts, implemented the Boomi AtomSphere ™ Platform to overhaul its information systems to both accelerate growth and develop sustainable railway solutions in support of decarbonization initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005049/en/

SATEBA Solves the Challenges of Enterprise Modernization, Industrialization, and Real-time IT With Boomi (Graphic: Business Wire)

Following its independence from the Consolis group and its acquisition by TowerBrook Capital in early 2021, SATEBA sought to accelerate its digital transformation by modernizing its IT systems to improve its operational efficiency and capacity for innovation. To do this, the company needed to structure and streamline the transfer of information between applications to provide rationalization and data quality to the major business functions, including production/supply chain, finance/accounting, and HR/payroll, as well as specific software as-a-service (SaaS) solutions the organization utilizes.

Operating in ten countries across Europe, SATEBA relied on Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to harmonize all its processes, establish real-time data flows, and ensure the implementation of common tools for its 16 production sites and engineering center within just six months. For the project, Boomi worked closely with the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider IFS and integration partners.

“At SATEBA, we are moving from an old digital scheme that required a lot of data entry, to a hyper-optimized scenario that improves our daily efficiency,” said Vincent Fournier, General Manager France & Business Development Manager of SATEBA Group. “We now have a fully integrated application system with the Boomi AtomSphere Platform working as the gateway, from order receipt to invoicing, all accessible in real time for better business visibility.”

The IT department and management team at SATEBA selected the Boomi platform due to its ease of use, low-code approach, and speed of deployment. While modernizing its information systems, a critical priority for SATEBA’s IT department was to guarantee the operational continuity of the 16 production sites, as well as ensure connectivity and data access for the approximately 230 users of the centralized platform, for the benefit of the organization’s 1,000 employees who are often in the field.

Beginning in 2021 at the start of the deployment of the new ERP, SATEBA worked with Boomi, IFS, and integration partners Fekra and BeeBay to build Boomi flows that would standardize the processing and optimize the transfer of data between applications. In total, more than 25 application interface flows, including 20 real-time data flows, were first implemented in a pilot phase in Finland. After the successful pilot project, which took less than six months, SATEBA accelerated the rollout to the rest of the organizations’ 16 sites throughout Europe and its engineering and testing center.

“SATEBA undertook an ambitious endeavor to build an entirely new information system from scratch, in a very short amount of time,” said Pierre Oudot, Senior Manager, Boomi South. “Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Boomi and IFS, as well as our platform’s powerful capabilities, SATEBA was able to quickly and intelligently connect a very complex set of IT systems, applications, and data sources across multiple business units and geographic locations – all while keeping critical business operations running to accelerate growth.”

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research’s list of “ Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won two International Stevie ® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee ® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about the Boomi AtomSphere Platform
  • Explore the Boomiverse Community
  • Follow Boomi on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2023 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005049/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Kristen Walker

Global Corporate Communications

kristenwalker@boomi.com

+1-415-613-8320

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FRANCE PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ACCOUNTING NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RAIL HUMAN RESOURCES TRANSPORT FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Boomi

PUB: 02/08/2023 05:00 AM/DISC: 02/08/2023 05:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push

At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils DigitalOps Insights, a Real-Time AI-Powered Situational Awareness Solution for IT Rapid Response and Incident Resolution

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today introduced a new AI-powered situational awareness tool enabling incident commanders and resolvers to gain deep visibility into IT service disruptions. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, DigitalOps Insights powered by xMatters provides Operations/IT​, NOC/SOC​, Service Desk, DevOps, and Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) teams with enriched signals for better insight and actionable recommendations to accelerate response and minimize business impacts from service interruptions, unplanned events, and patch or security incidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005773/en/ Everbridge Unveils DigitalOps Insights, a Real-Time AI-Powered Situational Awareness Solution for IT Rapid Response and Incident Resolution (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
TechCrunch

Why more startups are getting compliant

“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
TechCrunch

Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund

That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
nationaljeweler.com

Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
The Associated Press

Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
itbusinessnet.com

The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2

IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
POLITICO

The smallest state has the biggest blockchain ambitions

Crypto is supposed to be exciting, right? Hacking, fraud, overnight billionaires, international fugitives. Sure. But, far from the high drama of crypto finance, governments around the world have been quietly putting blockchains to a more, well, boring use: recordkeeping. Though these experiments lack the drama of crypto finance, they do...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

From Rehab To Digital Marketing Empire: How Two Entrepreneurs Teamed Up To Build An Explosive Agency

GR0 cofounders Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller are experts at adapting. Whether it’s overcoming their addictions, launching a company at the start of COVID, or weathering the recent economic downturn, these two entrepreneurial mavericks prove time and time again that flexibility, FITFO, and a fast pace are the key ingredients to success — especially while building a digital marketing empire. The best-friends-turned-business-partners started off on dramatically different paths. Miller grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, attended the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, then moved to San Francisco to work for Google. Meanwhile, Zacharias was raised in Los Angeles,...
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote

GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
Sourcing Journal

Manifest: Transparency is Necessary to Support Cross-Border Logistics and Compliance

Cross-border logistics is becoming an increasingly prominent area of focus for brands operating in the internet age. The growth of ecommerce has brought U.S. companies to a global audience, but borderless business requires compliance with federal trade laws and regional regulations surrounding sustainability, worker rights and more. “There’s a lot more expected of logistic service providers” today, said Amy Morgan, head of trade compliance at Altana Technologies at last week’s Manifest logistics conference. “If you’re a freight forwarder or a customs broker or 3PL, your customers might be clamoring for more help as all these new regulations are pushing cross border...
Managed Healthcare Executive

Healthcare’s Digital Transformation Improves Lives, Not Just Efficiencies

The COVID-19 sped up healthcare’s digital transformation. The 20-minute telehealth visit can mean less unpaid time off from work and the difference between seeking care and putting food on the table. Care-at-home programs can reduce the risks associated with hospitalization, such as hospital-acquired infections. Technology is advancing within every...
OREGON STATE
Axios

Startups race for communications support

Engineering talent has flooded the market due to big tech layoffs, and startup founders plan to snatch it up. Why it matters: These new companies will need smart communicators to help them build their brand, explain their purpose, recruit top talent and bring in business. "Almost every one of the...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy