Walking into 2023: Reduce stress, expand life | Gregg Patterson

What shall this year bring? It is hard to believe, it is already February and time is passing at a rapid pace.

Looking back, in 2022, we explored remote islands in the Bahamas and several islands off the coast of Florida. We also spent a few days outside of Franklin, North Carolina, hiking on some of the nearby mountain trails and a bit of the Appalachian Trail. A cool place to check out on foot was Savannah, Georgia. Yes, it’s a beautiful planet.

This year I hope to step it up a few paces. A few 2023 treks we are considering are:

Coast to Coast (C2C) 250 miles across Florida

According to their website, The Florida Coast-to-Coast Trail (C2C) was conceived as an ambitious effort to create a continuous paved multi-use trail across the state of Florida from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, the first state trail of its kind in the United States. It will span approximately 250 miles and is currently more than 80 percent complete. The trail will link communities between St. Petersburg and Titusville along its entire length, allowing residents and visitors to explore Central Florida by bicycle or foot.

A hike across Croatia

The Republic of Croatia, is a country at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe. Its coast lies entirely on the Adriatic Sea across from Italy. I am excited about meeting people of different nationalities, trying their food, and taking in their beautiful geography.

For this trip, we are considering an 8-day Croatian Islands Walking Tour that starts in Split, then to Supetar (Brac Island), then to Korcula, and ends in Dubrovnik. Croatia is famous for its dramatic coastline but it also boasts lots of mountains, canyons, lakes, and forests that make Croatia a great place for walking, hiking, and trekking. Croatia has a number of National Parks and lots of mountain ranges.

In a few weeks, we will be exploring the islands of our southern neighbors in the Caribbean – St Thomas, St Johns, and St Croix. I understand there are many great places to hike while in the islands.

My wife, Morgan, wants us to consider walking the Florida Keys. This sounds great but I am unsure about dodging traffic while walking across the 7 Mile Bridge. We have also discussed hiking down the east coast of Florida. We would walk on the beach where the sand is hard-packed.

Move Tallahassee

Locally, we are planning many Move.Tallahassee walks that check out our local region exploring by foot.

Move Tallahassee will crank up a 2023 schedule where walks will include.

Miccosukee Greenway at Thornton going east and west

Alford Arms – to The Lake Heritage Trail

Lake Heritage Trail starting at Tom Brown Park

Lake Overstreet starting at Forest Meadows

FSU, FAMU and TCC – exploring their campus

Cascades Park

Benefits of walking

Wherever I am, (home or traveling), exploring our world by foot, always nourishes my soul. Being outside brings peace of mind and clears my brain so I can solve any challenges in my life. This is also a great stress reduction activity that works for many people, including me.

The great thing about walking is it is so portable. Wherever you are, the opportunities are limitless to explore your surroundings. Just strap on your shoes and head out the door.

In addition to the health benefits, walking outside provides stimulation of all your senses. Your feet are grounded with the earth. Outside in the woods, you can hear the crunching of leaves under your feet with each step. Here you can smell the fragrance of your surroundings, or even bacon cooking while walking the neighborhood.

Outside you can hear birds singing their songs or the sound of the wind passing through the trees. Step by step, the world slowly passes by giving you an opportunity to appreciate the surroundings provided by Mother Earth. Ah, this is what life is all about.

So I urge you to grab a family member, friend, or four-legged companion. Get outside for a walk and explore your surroundings. Talking about positive things in your life, or what brings you happiness, or what you are thankful for. Watch your stress levels disappear.

Are you in?

Contact Gregg Patterson at greggbpatterson@gmail.com.

