How much money would FSU, FAMU, TCC get under DeSantis' proposed budget? Here's the breakdown

As Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $114.8 billion proposed state budget, it includes millions of dollars that would go toward Florida State and Florida A&M universities as well as Tallahassee Community College.

While FSU would be getting an $88.5 million in specific funding this year under DeSantis’s “Framework for Freedom” proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, FAMU would receive $33.4 million and TCC would get $6.7 million.

When all is said and done, the schools could wind up with significantly more funding as priorities and projects of the college and universities get added to the budget wish list. In DeSantis's 2022-2023 proposal, his suggestion was for FSU to get a budget of $71.3 million and that FAMU would get $26.9 million.

But FSU ended up receiving nearly $280 million out of last year's state budget, and a big chunk of the money went toward the FSU Health Tallahassee Center that will be built on Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s campus after the university secured a $125 million check from the Florida Legislature.

FAMU received nearly $70 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Lawmakers will use DeSantis' proposed budget as a starting point while making budget negotiations in Tallahassee during a 60-day session, which begins Tuesday, March 7.

Florida State University

Remodeling FSU’s Dittmer Building is included in the governor's proposed budget for the university, where $26.5 million in nonrecurring funds would be issued for the project.

The building, which was built in 1967, houses the university’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

In addition, $1.5 million would go toward the FSU College of Medicine’s Autism Center while $1.45 million would be used for the university’s Multidisciplinary Evaluation and Consulting Center through the College of Social Work — a fund that similar consulting centers at the University of Florida, University of Miami and University of South Florida would also receive.

Aside from the proposed budget, FSU’s legislative budget request for this fiscal year included the need for recurring investment of $25 million to continue the university’s entrepreneurial efforts, which would “help it move into the Top 10 public universities in the nation."

FSU is currently ranked as the no. 19 best public university in the country by U.S. News and World Report — tied with the University of Maryland, the University of Washington and Rutgers.

Another request from FSU is $35 million for operational support to prepare the research infrastructure for FSU Health. Plans are in the works for the university and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to make the state’s capital a leading medical research and health care center .

The requested operations funding would “bolster FSU’s plan to advance Florida’s economy and workforce,” according to the budget request.

The money would also go toward the university’s efforts of being included in the Association of American Universities, a group of prestigious research schools known for scholarship and innovation.

Florida A&M University

Out of the $33.4 million budget that FAMU would receive under the proposal, $9.2 million in nonrecurring funds would go toward a Chemical and Biological Research Laboratory Center, which would provide students, faculty and staff with research and study spaces on campus.

Additionally, the university’s Howard Hall for its ROTC program would get $4.5 million in nonrecurring funds to help resolve issues such as inefficient window units for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, outdated plumbing and the need for an elevator or outdoor ramps for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

Both funds would meet part of FAMU’s request of $20.4 million for the total project cost of the laboratory center and $13.5 million for the overall cost of the Howard Hall building upgrades.

Out of FAMU’s budget request, which comes out to $50.4 million, other items include $1.5 million in recurring funds for the FAMU College of Pharmacy’s Peaden Education Campus in Crestview, Florida, and $15 million in recurring funds to “elevate and sustain student success,” according to the university’s report.

With the state’s help in providing funding for the university’s students, FAMU plans to invest in areas such as increasing graduation rates, first-time licensure pass rates and degree production in Programs of Strategic Emphasis.

Tallahassee Community College

While TCC plans to open the doors to a new charter school on campus in August, it would get $678,000 in general revenue funds to go toward the STEM-based school.

This comes after DeSantis allocated $2 million last year to TCC along with four other state colleges — Miami-Dade College, Northwest Florida State College, Santa Fe College and St. Petersburg College — to serve students grades 9 through 12 who are interested in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

The charter school will give students the chance to earn a high school diploma and associate of science degree at the same time.

Aside from the general revenue fund, DeSantis’ budget proposal includes $1.3 million in nonrecurring funds to remodel a building on TCC’s campus into STEM Labs. A recurring fund of $25,000 would also go toward the college’s Adults with Disabilities program.

As TCC along with FSU and FAMU all gear up for the legislative session a month away, the annual FSU Day at the Capitol event will be held Tuesday, March 21 at the Florida Capitol building while FAMU Day at the Capitol will take place Thursday, April 13, in which individuals will speak with legislators about the universities' needs for financial support.

