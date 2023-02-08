ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Legislature Proposes More Aid For Kupuna Housing

Some state legislators are hoping to direct more aid toward housing programs for kupuna, especially community elders who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. House Bill 648 would expand the state’s current rent supplement program to target senior populations. The current program covers rent that exceeds 30% of a renters income. The amount of rent assistance available depends on the area and an individual’s income.
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations

The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Hawaii physicians say medical excise tax is affecting patient care

Hawaii's 4 percent medical excise tax has been a burden on physicians treating patients with Medicare, affecting patient care, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Feb. 8. Hawaii is one of two states that charge tax for medical services. It is the only state that taxes practices for Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
Danny De Gracia: Want To Make The Legislature Better? Show Up And Push Back

Longtime observers of Hawaii politics have come to know that in downtown Honolulu’s Big Square Building, representatives and senators reign as legislative barons. Often saying things, doing things or enacting things that run afoul of public opinion or common sense, there is an atmosphere of patriarchal “you’ll do this, because we said so and it’s good for you” deterministic lawmaking by committees and legislative leaders during session.
Hawaii Lawmakers Consider High Taxes For E-Cigs

Rep. Scot Matayoshi has been trying to fight e-cigarettes for four years. This year, Matayoshi and other lawmakers have a new approach: tax electronic smoking devices and e-liquid products at a rate of 70%. Right now, e-cigarettes only have the general excise tax of between 4.1% and 4.7% attached to...
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You

Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island

Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights

In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
