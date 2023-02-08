Read full article on original website
Why Blind Students Struggle To Get Braille Textbooks On Time
Emerie Mitchell-Butler went five months without a textbook for her Advanced Placement biology class even though the rest of her classmates received theirs on the first day of school. That would be rough for any student, but Mitchell-Butler is blind and depends on braille and tactile graphics to understand complicated...
Hawaii Legislature Proposes More Aid For Kupuna Housing
Some state legislators are hoping to direct more aid toward housing programs for kupuna, especially community elders who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. House Bill 648 would expand the state’s current rent supplement program to target senior populations. The current program covers rent that exceeds 30% of a renters income. The amount of rent assistance available depends on the area and an individual’s income.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations
The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
Blinding headlights to be regulated by new bill
A new bill has been proposed to regulate headlight beam height for road safety.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
beckersasc.com
Hawaii physicians say medical excise tax is affecting patient care
Hawaii's 4 percent medical excise tax has been a burden on physicians treating patients with Medicare, affecting patient care, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Feb. 8. Hawaii is one of two states that charge tax for medical services. It is the only state that taxes practices for Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
Danny De Gracia: Want To Make The Legislature Better? Show Up And Push Back
Longtime observers of Hawaii politics have come to know that in downtown Honolulu’s Big Square Building, representatives and senators reign as legislative barons. Often saying things, doing things or enacting things that run afoul of public opinion or common sense, there is an atmosphere of patriarchal “you’ll do this, because we said so and it’s good for you” deterministic lawmaking by committees and legislative leaders during session.
Hawaii Lawmakers Consider High Taxes For E-Cigs
Rep. Scot Matayoshi has been trying to fight e-cigarettes for four years. This year, Matayoshi and other lawmakers have a new approach: tax electronic smoking devices and e-liquid products at a rate of 70%. Right now, e-cigarettes only have the general excise tax of between 4.1% and 4.7% attached to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Affordable housing proposal that would go after non-residents deemed unconstitutional
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by addressing sales to non-residents. Lawmakers now have until the end of the week to come up with another idea. Or – they will have to wait until next year. Senate Bill 34 was deferred and...
bigislandvideonews.com
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
Community Schools Would Get A Boost In Hawaii Under Proposed Legislation
At Kohala Elementary School, dentists educate Hawaii island students on the importance of having healthy teeth. Waianae Elementary School opens its food pantries twice a week to hungry families on the Leeward coast. The programs are part of a movement to turn public schools into community schools that provide local...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
napueo.com
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
bigislandnow.com
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights
In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?
Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Maui official sentenced for ‘outrageous’ role in state’s largest-ever bribery scheme
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Maui wastewater official to 10 years in prison for bribery, in what the judge called the largest public graft scheme he’s ever seen in Hawaii. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson also ordered Stewart Stant to serve three...
