Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX
You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Son Of Former NFL Star Changing Positions For College Team
Penn State athlete Cristian Driver is switching positions for the 2023 season. Cristian Driver, the son of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, spent time at defensive back last season. He announced on Tuesday that he "fully switched over" to wide receiver. Coming out of Liberty ...
Eagles head coach was star player at Mount Union
he University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has plenty of championship history when it comes to football. But they have never produced a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That could all change this week if the Eagles can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Super Bowl LVII to be played on OSU turfgrass
Oklahoma State University's turfgrass is playing a huge part on Super Bowl Sunday.
Weekend Update: From the Playing Fields of Princeton to the Super Bowl Spotlight
Princeton, NJ –Lots going on this weekend in Princeton, including a trio of art openings at the Arts Council on Saturday afternoon, February 11, the final four performances of Between Two Knees at McCarter, various music performances throughout the weekend, and a women’s basketball game at Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon So we direct your attention to Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, where the Super Bowl will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. What to know: First and foremost, don’t ruin your day. The hype will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, but the game won’t begin until...
Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman
We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center. During Tuesday’s show, […]
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Other Eagles Players Speak Ahead of Super Bowl
Coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and other Philadelphia Eagles players are set to once again speak to the media on Thursday as the Birds continue to prepare for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Watch the presser LIVE starting at 6 p.m. in the video embedded above.
Eagles Fan Favorite Wants To Return To Team Before Retirement
A Philadelphia Eagles fan favorite said he wants to return to the franchise before his NFL retirement.
Brian Westbrook explains what makes this Eagles team so dominant
Brian Westbrook says this season’s Eagles team has it all. The two-time Pro Bowler, and member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, now sees a Philly offense which like him, could punish opponents in multiple ways. “They have the ability to run the ball with the quarterback; they...
Lafayette Hill Retiree — Abandoned as a Baby in 1932 — Heads to Arizona on Gift Tickets from the NFL
Jim Scott and daughter Maryland Haig, holding their Super Bowl LVII "tickets," given by the NFL itself. As a 12-week-old, Jim Scott was abandoned on a Pittsburgh doorstep. Now age 90, NFL leaders heard of his rough beginnings and presented the long-term Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets. Jeff Neiburg covered the largess in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Look: NFL Kicker's Comment On Jalen Hurts Going Viral
Despite leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl this season, Jalen Hurts continues to face criticism on a daily basis. 49ers kicker Robbie Gould is latest person to critique Hurts' style of play. During an interview with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, he made some unfair remarks about the Oklahoma ...
Everyone’s Getting into Super Bowl Spirit, Even This Parrot from West Chester
Tallulah, a 13-year-old African gray parrot from West Chester, is just as excited about the Eagles being in the Super Bowl as the rest of us, writes staff from CBS Philadelphia.
St. Ignatius grad helps Eagles soar to Super Bowl
A kid from Northeast Ohio will play a huge role in deciding who wins Super Bowl 57.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
Copy of For Trey Burton, Executing the Philly Special Once, When It Mattered Most, Was Enough
Trey Burton, who threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl for the Eagles did not feel comfortable repeating it in the following season for the Chicago Bears, writes Matt Breen for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Burton was prepared to do the Philly Special in the first two 2017 postseason games,...
Sports Agent from Chester County Brokered Contract of Chiefs QB, the Richest in American Sports
Sports agents Leigh Steinberg, left, and Chris Cabott, a Coatesville native, flank their client, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract for an athlete in the history of American sports. And a Coatesville native helped broker the deal. Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP...
These Eagles Fans Went to Arizona for a Second Chance
(From left) Tom (no last name given), Denny Alessandrine, Jim Wallin and Mike Daggett, at the Pima Canyon Trailhead in Phoenix. They were three friends in Philadelphia and hard-core Eagles fans who needed to get sober, so they headed out to Arizona to see Jimmy Wallin. Wallin, a Cardinal O’Hara...
Ex-NY Jets Lineman Joe Klecko Has Done It All, but It Started in Chester
For Joe Klecko it all starts in the west end of Chester, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Chester made you tough. Chester was no walk in the park. A working-class town,” he said in a recent interview.
South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here." Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native.
