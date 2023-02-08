ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
Eagles head coach was star player at Mount Union

he University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has plenty of championship history when it comes to football. But they have never produced a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That could all change this week if the Eagles can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Weekend Update: From the Playing Fields of Princeton to the Super Bowl Spotlight

Princeton, NJ –Lots going on this weekend in Princeton, including a trio of art openings at the Arts Council on Saturday afternoon, February 11, the final four performances of Between Two Knees at McCarter, various music performances throughout the weekend, and a women’s basketball game at Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon So we direct your attention to Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, where the Super Bowl will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. What to know: First and foremost, don’t ruin your day. The hype will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, but the game won’t begin until...
Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman

We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center. During Tuesday’s show, […]
Lafayette Hill Retiree — Abandoned as a Baby in 1932 — Heads to Arizona on Gift Tickets from the NFL

Jim Scott and daughter Maryland Haig, holding their Super Bowl LVII "tickets," given by the NFL itself. As a 12-week-old, Jim Scott was abandoned on a Pittsburgh doorstep. Now age 90, NFL leaders heard of his rough beginnings and presented the long-term Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets. Jeff Neiburg covered the largess in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Look: NFL Kicker's Comment On Jalen Hurts Going Viral

Despite leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl this season, Jalen Hurts continues to face criticism on a daily basis.  49ers kicker Robbie Gould is latest person to critique Hurts' style of play. During an interview with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, he made some unfair remarks about the Oklahoma ...
These Eagles Fans Went to Arizona for a Second Chance

(From left) Tom (no last name given), Denny Alessandrine, Jim Wallin and Mike Daggett, at the Pima Canyon Trailhead in Phoenix. They were three friends in Philadelphia and hard-core Eagles fans who needed to get sober, so they headed out to Arizona to see Jimmy Wallin. Wallin, a Cardinal O’Hara...
South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here."   Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native. 
