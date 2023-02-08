Read full article on original website
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
Street Style From Copenhagen Fashion Week 2023
As we gear up for NYFW next week, Copenhagen Fashion Week has just came to a close — and my god the FASHION! While brands like Saks Potts, Holzweiler and Ganni showed their newest collections on the runways, the street style outside was just as interesting. As with any other major fashion week, there’s a certain aesthetic to Copenhagen. It’s cool and relaxed with a focus on smart tailoring and jackets, while also being fun and colorful with a masterful use of print juxtaposition. The nordic fashion week also centers around sustainability and the street style reflects that with many attendees wearing vintage, sustainable brands or reimagining things in their wardrobe.
Black Italian Designer Stella Jean Drops Out of Milan Fashion Week Due to Lack of Diversity
The Italian fashion council’s only Black designer has withdrawn from Milan Fashion Week due to a lack of commitment toward diversity and inclusion. On Wednesday, Stella Jean and the We Are Made in Italy (WAMI) Collective announced their exit from this month’s fashion week that they were set to open with a digital presentation, USA Today reported. Jean also announced a hunger strike out of concern for the retaliation she believes other minority designers will suffer due to their associations with her.
Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1
"I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
Irina Shayk Owns the Runway in Dramatic Bow Dress & Leather Boots at Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Irina Shayk took over the runway during Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday, making her mark on the show in a major ensemble. The Russian supermodel was outfitted in a black strapless minidress with a corseted waistline featuring cutouts and a dramatic bow detail set to one side that trailed to the floor. The all-black style was expertly draped for a voluminous finish. On the footwear front, Shayk slipped into black leather boots. The style featured pointed toes and an appealing glossy patent leather finish. The boots’ slim fit and sleek leather silhouette transitioned into what appeared to be...
BCBGMaxAzria to Present Its Recent Collaboration With Stylist Maeve Reilly on a Metaverse Runway
New York is abuzz right now with scores of fashion brands pulling back the curtain on their latest collections for New York Fashion Week. But BCBGMaxAzria has decided to showcase its latest collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly in a different venue: the metaverse.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside the New L.A. Loewe Store On Thursday, the decades-old label, now owned by Marquee Brands, sent out notices to customers to click on a link to see Reilly and BCBGMaxAzria creative director Albino...
The Best of Men’s Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023
Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week have both come and gone. And we were left with plenty of great shows to talk about. Louis Vuitton continued to ease into its post-Virgil Abloh era by presenting a collection co-created by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane. Other industry veterans like Junya Watanabe presented collections rife with collaborations that included the likes of Palace and The North Face, while Kim Jones presented a memorable collection, no collaborator required. And there were plenty of up-and-coming designers that continued to impress with their newest offerings and should not be overlooked. Drew Curry’s Airei continues to symbolize the human experience, while incorporating experimental materials like human hair and salmon skin recycled from sushi restaurants. And Dilan Lurr’s Namacheko veered away from his Middle Eastern heritage that usually informs his clothing to present a runway show of “medieval grunge.”
Kristen McMenamy, Katie Grand Create Footwear Capsule Collection for AGL
MILAN — Talk about girl power. Kristen McMenamy and Katie Grand have joined sisters Vera, Sara and Mari Giusti, founders of Italian luxury footwear firm AGL, to develop a capsule collection.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Lola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber The first such tie-up for the brand, the eight-style range will be presented as part of the AGL main fall 2023 collection to be unveiled on Feb. 23 during Milan Fashion Week. According to sketches shared with WWD, the capsule collection will include ankle booties embellished with chains,...
Emily Ratajkowski Blooms in Sheer Floral Dress & Sandals at Cult Gaia’s NYFW Store Party
Emily Ratajkowsk made a sheer statement at Cult Gaia’s store opening during New York Fashion Week. Ratajkowski attended the brand’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Wooster Street in dynamic style on Wednesday night. For the occasion, the “My Body” author wore a Jasmin Larian-designed $2,598 Kennedy gown, a sheer black sleeveless dress with a slip base and gleaming all-over black beadwork. Complementing the botanical-covered piece was Gaia’s $328 (previously 468) Dory bag, a beaded black clutch with frothy feathered trim, as well as thin hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a set of matching sandals. The “Gone...
We Now Have A Date For Phoebe Philo’s Return To Fashion
Fashion fans, rejoice! Phoebe Philo’s long awaited return to the industry now has an official date. Overnight, a brand Instagram appeared (with her name in a serif logo for those keeping track), with a single post that stated the new collection will be live – and more importantly, available to shop – in September 2023. The news of Philo launching a direct-to-consumer brand is another example of how designers are choosing to participate within the established parameters of their industry on their own terms.
Phoebe Philo's New Fashion Label Will Make Its Debut in September
After exiting CELINE back in 2017, Phoebe Philo announced the launch of her own fashion label four years later and since then, all eyes have been on the designer’s next move. Now, Philo has shared an update on the forthcoming brand, announcing that its inaugural collection will be revealed...
TikTok’s DIY Fashion Meets Ditto, the ‘Future of Sewing’
Home sewing hasn’t kept up with the times — but that’s changing, including with an innovation revealed at New York Fashion Week. Launched Wednesday, Ditto — a venture between Joann and Singer — represents the first major digital milestone in more than 160 years since clothing patterns came to be. At a press preview held in SoHo, WWD tested the innovation, which lets home sewers and do-it-yourself fashionistas digitally project and customize patterns for added ease and sustainability perks. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “Ditto compresses...
Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 was proof of John Galliano's unbeatable skill
There really is no designer working today on the level of John Galliano. He is — as Christian Dior said of Cristóbal Balenciaga, the “master of us all” — a master of seasonal metamorphosis, the Dickens of sartorial storytelling, the Da Vinci of technical construction. In fact, no designer has shaped the look of fashion on the catwalk — or the way that people dress in real life — more than Galliano, who helped blur the lines between pop culture and subculture. It’s why you’re probably scouring resale platforms for his earlier work. As the subject of the recent docuseries Kingdom of Dreams, as well as a feature-length documentary coming out next year, there is much reflection on his enormous impact over the years. But much of that focuses on way back when. What makes him a rarity in the pantheon of fashion gods is that he is still producing his best work today – at Maison Margiela, the fashion house he has called home for almost a decade. His work there is unparalleled. His only competition, it seems, is his last collection.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Teams Up With Sebago on Neon-stitched Loafers
SHOELOSOPHY: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and storied shoemaker Sebago tied up for a capsule collection, but no laces were involved in the footwear style they developed. The Aeffe-owned brand has added its youthful touch to Sebago’s iconic penny loafers, introducing neon-colored stitching to its classic design. The two iterations available include a black leather style with flashy pink details, and a burgundy version with neon lime stitching. Both options come with the PLS logo engraved in gold on the heel of the shoe.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall...
Moncler Genius to take over Olympia London for LFW show
Moncler Genius is planning a “monumental” London Fashion Week debut at Olympia London to set the tone for what it calls a “redefining year of Genius” featuring Pharrell Williams, Rick Owens and Alicia Keys. The event will take place on February 20 and go up against...
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
