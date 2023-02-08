Read full article on original website
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
KITV.com
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
bigislandnow.com
High wind warning issued for parts of the Big Island
A high wind warning is in effect for North and South Kohala and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the Big Island, including the summits, through Friday. According to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, strong winds and downed trees are being reported in Kohala. Motorists in...
Roundabout construction to close Piʻilani highway nightly
Piʻilani highway closed nightly for road work Feb. 6-8.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Wind advisory in effect for lower elevations of Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to persist into the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system passing north of the state will continue to produce windy conditions across the region through Friday. Breezy and gusty trade winds will continue through the weekend with a slight decrease in wind speeds. Periods of passing showers will mainly affect windward and mountain areas favoring overnight to early morning hours. East Maui and the Big Island will likely see the highest rainfall coverage.
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights
In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
bigislandnow.com
Weekly DUI stats: 19 motorists arrested on Big Island roads
Hawai‘i Police Department reports 19 motorists were arrested during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic crash. None of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds taking over the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shower activity will diminish tonight as moderate to locally breezy trade winds hold. Trade winds will ramp up on Wednesday, becoming strong and gusty statewide through Friday. A wind advisory has been issued starting at noon on Wednesday for most areas. Wind speeds will slowly ease this...
bigislandnow.com
High surf, high wind advisories in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning over and downwind of the Kohala mountains on Hawai‘i Island. A high wind advisory has been issued for the summits of Moana Loa and Moana Kea beginning this evening, as well. Strong high pressure north of the state will...
bigislandnow.com
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wind advisory issued for strong gusty trades
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning Hawaii residents to prepare for strong winds this week. Nearly all of the state is under a wind advisory as already-breezy trade winds increased for the week. The wind advisory is issued from 12 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Friday.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
bigislandvideonews.com
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
theplanetD
Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose
The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
