Hypebae
Has Fashion Week Finally Become Less Exclusive?
In 2022, reality star Kim Kardashian was photographed next to former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they both sat in the front row for Jean Paul Gautier‘s show at Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Diesel’s SS23 showcase in Milan saw 1,600 fashion students in attendance — making up a significant proportion of its audience — and Marine Serre’s recent PFW show? It was open to the public and accessible through a registration link on the brand’s website.
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
fashionunited.com
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
Black Italian Designer Stella Jean Drops Out of Milan Fashion Week Due to Lack of Diversity
The Italian fashion council’s only Black designer has withdrawn from Milan Fashion Week due to a lack of commitment toward diversity and inclusion. On Wednesday, Stella Jean and the We Are Made in Italy (WAMI) Collective announced their exit from this month’s fashion week that they were set to open with a digital presentation, USA Today reported. Jean also announced a hunger strike out of concern for the retaliation she believes other minority designers will suffer due to their associations with her.
Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1
"I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
Elle
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Wavy Banged Bob With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Boots at Marc Jacobs Runway Show
Emily Ratajkowski revealed her latest hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs spring 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The supermodel and activist showed off her new bob and bangs at the high fashion affair. Ratajkowski’s new hairdo made its debut in a darker shade and was styled in tousled curls. The “Gone Girl” star’s hairstyle was complemented with a brown zip-up jacket that featured shaggy accents on the sleeves, a fuzzy gray collar and an elastic waistband. Ratajkowski paired her coat with a camel-colored sheer top and brown high-waist trousers. To place more emphasis on her look, Ratajkowski opted...
Kristen McMenamy, Katie Grand Create Footwear Capsule Collection for AGL
MILAN — Talk about girl power. Kristen McMenamy and Katie Grand have joined sisters Vera, Sara and Mari Giusti, founders of Italian luxury footwear firm AGL, to develop a capsule collection.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Lola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber The first such tie-up for the brand, the eight-style range will be presented as part of the AGL main fall 2023 collection to be unveiled on Feb. 23 during Milan Fashion Week. According to sketches shared with WWD, the capsule collection will include ankle booties embellished with chains,...
Irina Shayk Owns the Runway in Dramatic Bow Dress & Leather Boots at Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Irina Shayk took over the runway during Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday, making her mark on the show in a major ensemble. The Russian supermodel was outfitted in a black strapless minidress with a corseted waistline featuring cutouts and a dramatic bow detail set to one side that trailed to the floor. The all-black style was expertly draped for a voluminous finish. On the footwear front, Shayk slipped into black leather boots. The style featured pointed toes and an appealing glossy patent leather finish. The boots’ slim fit and sleek leather silhouette transitioned into what appeared to be...
BCBGMaxAzria to Present Its Recent Collaboration With Stylist Maeve Reilly on a Metaverse Runway
New York is abuzz right now with scores of fashion brands pulling back the curtain on their latest collections for New York Fashion Week. But BCBGMaxAzria has decided to showcase its latest collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly in a different venue: the metaverse.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside the New L.A. Loewe Store On Thursday, the decades-old label, now owned by Marquee Brands, sent out notices to customers to click on a link to see Reilly and BCBGMaxAzria creative director Albino...
From Victoria Beckham to Vivienne Westwood tributes – what to expect for fashion month
Fashion month is back, with New York kicking off proceedings in a glittering manner.The action will then travel to London and Milan, before rounding off in Paris.This season, designers will be showing their autumn/winter collections – here’s everything you need to know about fashion month…New York#NYFW: The Shows returns this February 10-15. Don’t miss out on the 100+ designers showing this season. Stream them all live and on-demand only at https://t.co/vlSN6lmrlP ✨ pic.twitter.com/uTU2otQfgt— NYFW (@nyfw) February 6, 2023When is it? February 10-15.Who will be showing? While the official schedule kicks off on February 10, Christian Siriano will be starting things...
hypebeast.com
Phoebe Philo Will Launch Her Namesake Fashion Label in September
Phoebe Philo will launch her long-awaited fashion label in September. The decorated British designer created an official Instagram account for her namesake brand on Thursday, confirming the imprint’s drop date in the first post. “Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” she wrote. “We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then.”
Emily Ratajkowski Blooms in Sheer Floral Dress & Sandals at Cult Gaia’s NYFW Store Party
Emily Ratajkowsk made a sheer statement at Cult Gaia’s store opening during New York Fashion Week. Ratajkowski attended the brand’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Wooster Street in dynamic style on Wednesday night. For the occasion, the “My Body” author wore a Jasmin Larian-designed $2,598 Kennedy gown, a sheer black sleeveless dress with a slip base and gleaming all-over black beadwork. Complementing the botanical-covered piece was Gaia’s $328 (previously 468) Dory bag, a beaded black clutch with frothy feathered trim, as well as thin hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a set of matching sandals. The “Gone...
Vice
Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 was proof of John Galliano's unbeatable skill
There really is no designer working today on the level of John Galliano. He is — as Christian Dior said of Cristóbal Balenciaga, the “master of us all” — a master of seasonal metamorphosis, the Dickens of sartorial storytelling, the Da Vinci of technical construction. In fact, no designer has shaped the look of fashion on the catwalk — or the way that people dress in real life — more than Galliano, who helped blur the lines between pop culture and subculture. It’s why you’re probably scouring resale platforms for his earlier work. As the subject of the recent docuseries Kingdom of Dreams, as well as a feature-length documentary coming out next year, there is much reflection on his enormous impact over the years. But much of that focuses on way back when. What makes him a rarity in the pantheon of fashion gods is that he is still producing his best work today – at Maison Margiela, the fashion house he has called home for almost a decade. His work there is unparalleled. His only competition, it seems, is his last collection.
fashionunited.com
Moncler Genius to take over Olympia London for LFW show
Moncler Genius is planning a “monumental” London Fashion Week debut at Olympia London to set the tone for what it calls a “redefining year of Genius” featuring Pharrell Williams, Rick Owens and Alicia Keys. The event will take place on February 20 and go up against...
anothermag.com
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
newsnationnow.com
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
