Read full article on original website
Related
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color. The Patriots of African Descent Monument. Valley Forge National Historical...
Widener’s Specialty Housing Fosters Community and Belonging
Students in the Business LLC attended the Philadelphia Phillies College Nights series at Citizens Bank Park. Garrett Kluthe ’26 was searching for a campus housing option where he could connect with fellow engineering students and benefit from their shared experiences. Drew Nutt ’26 was looking for a home, not...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0