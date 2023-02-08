ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Who's in?: Which teams could be fighting for conference titles?

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
The postseason is right around the corner, and there's a good chance that Franklin County will be well represented.

The district tournament doesn't begin until February 21, but Mid-Penn titles will be on the line next week, with one county team locked into a spot, and one potentially on the way too.

MORE: Meet 5 underclassmen (and ones to watch) who have stood out in Franklin County this season

Waynesboro boys clinched the Colonial Division title and currently sit at 19-2, just suffering its second loss of the season on Tuesday against Carlisle, with a matchup against Chambersburg on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Greencastle-Antrim girls also sit at 19-1, and have clinched a share of the Colonial Division title along with Northern (19-2). The two teams split the season series against each other, so the tiebreaker will come down to the district power rankings, in which the Blue Devils hold the edge.

Both teams have really tough games to end its season Greencastle travels to 15-6 York Suburban, which should while Northern hosts 16-5 Mechanicsburg. The teams make up four of the top-5 spots currently in the 5A power rankings, so these could be previews of what's to come down the road.

If Greencastle makes it, both the Devils and Waynesboro will take on the winners of the Commonwealth Division on Tuesday, February 14. Sites of those games are to be determined.

District 3 Power Rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUCNP_0kgDtDVG00

Greencastle girls are currently at the top of 5A with 14 teams qualifying, and Waynesboro is fourth in 6A out of 12 qualifying teams.

Those two are safely in, and there's plenty more from the county will should be joining them.

For the girls, James Buchanan and Shippensburg have finished their regular season slates, finishing in the postseason field. The Rockets are currently sixth in 4A out of 10 qualifying teams, and the Greyhounds are 11th in 5A out of 14 qualifying teams.

Greyhound turnaround: How Shippensburg is inching closer to a return to the postseason

For the boys, Chambersburg, Greencastle and Shippensburg are all in the field right now, with varying degrees of comfort.

The Trojans look safely in, sitting in ninth in 6A out of 12 spots. But they have two games remaining so things could change.

The Blue Devils are in 11th in 5A out of 14 teams, and with only one game left, it's not a bad spot to be.

The Greyhounds are firmly on the bubble, in 13th in 5A, but with their win against Dover on Tuesday, they should be alright.

Chambersburg Public Opinion

