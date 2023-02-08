ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
ATV driver killed after crashing into tree in Marion County: FHP

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of an ATV died after colliding with a tree late Saturday night in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., troopers said a 32-year-old Dunnelon man, along with a 48-year-old passenger, were traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road, when the vehicle struck a tree.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Missing Person: Omari Gulley

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Omari Gulley, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gulley is 5’10”, around 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Gulley was last seen on Feb. 11 around 12 p.m., near the intersection of Deedra Dr. and Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Gulley was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, red shorts, blue slides, carrying a blue backpack and a separate gray backpack. If you have any information on Gulley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa, FL
