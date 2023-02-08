Read full article on original website
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-HernandoGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Deputies: Person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision in custody
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they have the person responsible for shooting a man Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin in custody. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
Victim dies after being stabbed behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill, deputies say
The victim in a Spring Hill stabbing died Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Have you seen Demarcus? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Demarcus Cummings?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday. Cummings was last seen in the Westchester Drive area in Holiday wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes riding a black bicycle, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
HCSO is looking for a woman they consider to be "armed and dangerous"
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) is looking for a woman who they consider to be "armed and dangerous".
Police In Florida Need Your Help In Locating A Stolen Horse
Authorities in Florida need your help in locating a stolen horse named Whiskey. According to police, the horse pictured above was stolen sometime during the evening of February 7th or the morning of February 8th from a property at State Road 31 and Suzan Drive,
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
1 person has died after being stabbed behind Spring Hill Lowe's
One person has died after being stabbed on Saturday in a wooded area behind a Lowe's in Spring Hill, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in an update. A woman accused of the stabbing was taken into custody Saturday night after a brief search, authorities said. The investigation remains active and...
Clearwater woman hits man with his own car, says she doesn’t remember what happened: police
A Clearwater woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked a man and hit him with his car, according to police.
Woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s on Commercial Way
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) is looking for an "armed and dangerous" woman who allegedly stabbed someone on Saturday.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
fox35orlando.com
ATV driver killed after crashing into tree in Marion County: FHP
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of an ATV died after colliding with a tree late Saturday night in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., troopers said a 32-year-old Dunnelon man, along with a 48-year-old passenger, were traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road, when the vehicle struck a tree.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
Missing Person: Omari Gulley
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Omari Gulley, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gulley is 5’10”, around 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Gulley was last seen on Feb. 11 around 12 p.m., near the intersection of Deedra Dr. and Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Gulley was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, red shorts, blue slides, carrying a blue backpack and a separate gray backpack. If you have any information on Gulley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
