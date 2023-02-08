Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Omari Gulley, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gulley is 5’10”, around 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Gulley was last seen on Feb. 11 around 12 p.m., near the intersection of Deedra Dr. and Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Gulley was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, red shorts, blue slides, carrying a blue backpack and a separate gray backpack. If you have any information on Gulley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

