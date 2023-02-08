Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lawmakers Ready Budget Guardrails
Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday set parameters for the coming state budget negotiations by voting to approve a fast-tracked bill that extends certain fiscal guardrails for five years rather than a 10-year period sought by the governor. Democratic House leaders detailed the bipartisan agreement following talks with Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Baby Bonds Program Remains Stalled
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration had no immediate plans Wednesday to allocate bonding to stand up the long-stalled CT Baby Bonds program meant to assist children from low-income families when they turn 18. The program, passed by the legislature in 2021, would set aside a bond for each infant born...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Budget Proposal: Over $500M In Tax Cuts, 3.5% Spending Increase
Gov. Ned Lamont offered the state legislature on Wednesday a budget proposal that would spend more than $50.5 billion over two years, lock in fiscal guardrails for another decade, and adopt a historic reduction in the state income tax. The budget package, the first of Lamont’s second term in office,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Bottle Bill Clarification, Dykes Approved
State lawmakers in the House approved the re-nomination of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes and clarified a change to Connecticut’s bottle deposit law that had previously held up her confirmation. One of several provisions passed unanimously by the House Thursday as part of an emergency certified bill,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Doesn’t Impress With Health Care Agenda
Gov. Ned Lamont announced last week that he would spend $20 million to reduce medical debt, but he was quiet about what other health reforms might be part of his policy vision. On Wednesday that budget detailed some but not all of his other health policy proposals. His budget would...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Dreams Big With Housing
With just 3,600 homes for sale in Connecticut finding affordable housing has been challenging for many, but Gov. Ned Lamont wants to use about $600 million to build 6,400 units of housing over the next two years. “Time is money and the housing trust fund will allow developers to move...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Council Seeks To Find Relief For Those Suffering From Rare Diseases
Someone suffering from a rare disease can walk into a pharmacy to get a prescription filled, and may very well end up being charged thousands of dollars. Heidi Ross, Vice President of Policy and Regulatory Affairs at the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), said that’s because rare disease patients fall into a specialty tier for health insurance that doesn’t include a co-pay.
Comments / 0