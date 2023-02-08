Read full article on original website
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
The 2023 Metallic Fund Continues to Champion Black Creative Talent in Britain
The U.K. is home to thousands of Black and POC creatives that have worked to become leading personalities in their space. It can be challenging to break into artistic industries, but the Metallic Fund is here to support ambitious talent on their journey to success. In 2021 Hypebeast helped launch...
Clints Just Unveiled a New France-Inspired TRL 2.0 Sneaker in Paris
Manchester-based streetwear label Clints has just unveiled a brand-new iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker — and Junior Clints’ brand took to the streets of Paris to reveal the new style, along with a selection of new T-shirts, varsity jackets, and accessories. Recently, Clints has been consistently presenting...
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Cork Insoles And Heel Tabs Accent The Newest Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature
Nike’s “Move To Zero” initiative is gradually making progress, with the amount of sustainable materials used increasing across the board. And for 2023, the brand’s “Next Nature” collection is seeing a second wind, starting with a few new colorways of the Air Force 1.
The collab of our dreams: Tiffany & Co. and Nike — here’s what we know
It’s been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but Tiffany & Co. decided to leave the glam and glitz behind for its latest, buzz-generating collab with Nike on its soon-to-be-launched sneaker. Though you won’t find diamonds on the sneaker (ha, if only), you’ll find the classic...
JAY-Z Sells Controlling Stake in D'USSÉ Cognac for $750 Million USD
JAY-Z‘s legal dispute with Bacardi has come to an end since the music mogul has sold his controlling stake of the D’USSÉ Cognac brand for $750 million USD. Bloomberg reports that the multi-billion dollar lawsuit over his cognac venture has been resolved after months of arbitration and litigation. The settlement was announced in a press release and called for an affiliate to buy out JAY-Z’s 50% stake of the cognac company, leaving Bacardi owning 75.01% of the rest of the business.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Nike ISPA’s Mindbody Continues Its Standout Approach With Volt
Nike ISPA’s mission to provide ultra-versatile footwear has produced some of the most provoking footwear designs in recent brand memory. Paired with high MSRPs, ISPA was fun to look at, but perhaps a hard sell considering the competitive nature of footwear. Not many of ISPA’s releases have garnered a response like the Mindbody, a silhouette that looks to achieve the pre-distressed, beat up look that has had its popular corner in the world of fashion.
Represent Goes Retro With New Skate-Inspired ‘Bully’ Sneaker
After dropping its debut, fashion-forward running shoe last August, Manchester-based imprint Represent is continuing to strengthen its footwear arm with a brand new sneaker offering called The Bully. Arriving in “Mustang” and “Buttercream” colourways, the retro-inspired sneaker features a ballistic nylon mesh upper, with luxury leather and suede overlays. The...
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
Harvey Nichols Readies Spring Offering with Striking New Season Drops
British department store Harvey Nichols is waving bye to winter as it introduces new spring-ready garments to its high-end collections. Bowling shirts and pastel colors make a return to this edit with the retailer broadening its variety of fashion items from the likes of Scandi-favorite Acne Studios as well as staying well-attuned to the usual suspects in luxury fashion with garments by Marni, Issey Miyake and Jonathon Anderson-led LOEWE.
Billie Eilish x Jordan Brand Reunite for All-Black Hex Mule
Billie Eilish continues her partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, gearing up for another footwear release. This time around, the collaboration isn’t an Air Force 1 or and Air Jordan 15 — it’s the new women’s exclusive Hex Mule. The musician has worked with the footwear...
Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Delivers Workwear Staples With a Vibrant Twist
Stüssy gears up toward spring with a new assortment of vibrant pieces that reimagine classic workwear staples. The campaign, lensed by Liam MacRae, takes us back to the label’s roots and spotlights the collection’s strong, seasonal hues and distinct patterns. The range delivers fleece zip-ups, overshirts and...
Luxury Handbag Maker Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Maker
Look to your left, and see an image of a famed, extremely expensive luxury Birkin-brand handbag. On your right, is a non-fungible token, a digital image whose rights of ownership are recorded on a blockchain. On Wednesday, a jury in New York decided that these MetaBirkin NFTs were indeed a big ripoff of the famous Birkin brand bags.
New Balance’s “Runlock” Rewards Hits the Streets in a Motivational Campaign
Introduced last month, New Balance’s “Runlock” campaign aimed to support its community of runners in staying dedicated to the sport in 2023. Prompting runners to complete 30 km in 30 days, the “Runlock” challenge was initiated to combat the common tendencies of slowing down activity in the cooler season. It also aims to invite new runners to take part in the sport, promoting its easy accessibility and instant benefits within its launch campaign.
