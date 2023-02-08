Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Collab
Since coming onto the scene in 2017, Clint419’s Corteiz label has made collaborative projects and an important component of its brand as it has linked with the likes of UK rap artists Central Cee and Meekz for joint projects as well as Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan. And now the London-based imprint is embarking on arguably its biggest collaborative endeavor to-date: an Air Max 95 team-up with.
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Feet Look at the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab
The Tiffany & Co. x has garnered a lot of attention in the past week with the surprise reveal of its unprecedented collaboration. After the unveiling that saw the brands take out a full-page print ad in The New York Times to feature the co-branded Nike shoe box in the Tiffany blue, featuring both logos and the phrase, “A Legendary Pair,” sneakerheads and fans alike have been in a frenzy online with many sharing mixed reviews.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hypebeast.com
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
hypebeast.com
VØID's Nike Air Force 1 'Chainsaw Man' Concept Features an Actual Chainsaw
After putting together a Pokémon Magikarp concept that actually swims, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom centered around the popular Chainsaw Man manga/anime series. Once again working on the. Air Force 1, the custom draws from the look and power of titular protagonist Denji in his...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
hypebeast.com
Marcus Brutus and the Nike Air Flightposite 1 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Marcus Brutus’s studio is a creative haven, one that allows him to render captivating and figurative paintings illustrating Black life. His richly-colored worksand pull inspiration from music, sports, literature, photography and socio-political history. “Black culture was always a subject that I would explore and read about”, Brutus tells Hypebeast. “So when it became time to decide what I wanted my work to depict and represent, that was the easiest choice.”
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Ishod "Bred" Has Surfaced
Is releasing a new colorway for Ishod Wair‘s first signature shoe. The Nike SB Ishod arrives in a sleek “Bred” makeup, dressed in an almost all-black upper and red detailing. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of mesh and leather materials while the Nike SB and “ISHOD” branding on the heels, tongues, lateral and insoles are highlighted in red. Constructed with blackout uppers in suede the shoe features a wavy quarter panel vent over a mesh lining while a padded tongue and mesh ankle collar fill out the top. The shoe also sits atop a black Nike React rubber outsole to round out the design. The “Bred” colorway arrives just after the silhouette received a “Triple Black” treatment.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
hypebeast.com
Hiroshi Fujiwara and Converse Introduce a FRGMT x Converse By You Chuck 70 Initiative
Hiroshi Fujiwara has a rich collaborative history with Converse as he’s executed a variety of projects with the footwear brand through his fragment design imprint. After tallying up various Chuck 70 collabs and three-way projects alongside Moncler and sacai, Fujiwara is revisiting his ongoing partnership with the One Star and announcing a new FRGMT x Converse By You Chuck 70 initiative. This marks the first time that customers will be able to personalize a product from fragment design.
Comments / 0