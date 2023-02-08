ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feds and City End Housing Help For Families Displaced by Hurricane Ida

By Katie Honan
THE CITY
THE CITY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcU5r_0kgDspM300

Mahi Hamdan, 2, has been staying at the Millennium Downtown Hotel with his father, Feb. 6, 2023.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Displaced for a year and a half by Hurricane Ida, 70 families are set to be thrown out of their Lower Manhattan hotel at the end of the month as city aid ends.

The 70 families still at the Millennium Downtown hotel on Church Street, across from the Oculus, received letters under the doors of their rooms on Jan. 17 notifying them that their last day will be Feb. 28, following the conclusion of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding at the end of 2022.

The city had been footing the bill for roughly 100 units since January — but will stop before March, according to the letter.

The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) worked with the nonprofit Brooklyn Community Services to help those displaced by the storm find new homes — but residents told THE CITY that the nonprofit hasn’t been much help.

Most of the families have bounced around among three or four hotels since the storm on Sept. 1, 2021 brought record rainfall and flooding to the New York region. As of the storm’s one-year anniversary in September, 109 families were still living in emergency hotels.

“We’re fighting. We want to stay here in the hotel, but they don’t want to do that,” Eileen Bendoyro, 53, said Monday.

No Direction Home

Bendoyro first spoke with THE CITY in Nov. 2021 about her plight. Since being flooded out of her East Elmhurst apartment, she’s moved from the Radisson Hotel near Kennedy Airport to a hotel in Brooklyn, and then finally to the Millennium along with her 14-year-old son, who goes to school in Long Island City.

Many of the people living at the hotel told THE CITY that Brooklyn Community Services told them to reach out for help to their elected officials — at both their new and old addresses. Meanwhile, many said they haven’t even been shown any apartments to potentially move into.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhFLg_0kgDspM300

At the Millennium Downtown Hotel, Nancy Pico, left, Angelica Lopez and Eileen Bendoyro face more housing instability, Feb. 6, 2023.

Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

City Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan) first heard from some of the families last month, when they called his district office. Some Queens elected officials have tried to help as well, the residents said.

“They’ve been pulled around from location to location, and this just feels like it was the end of the road,” Marte told THE CITY. “There’s been a lack of updates, a lack of communication.”

HPD points to resolution for many. “In the 18 months since Ida, the city has provided emergency housing support to more than 380 families — fortunately, most of them have secured permanent housing,” said Diane Cho, a spokesperson for HPD.

“We have worked diligently with all of the remaining families to identify and offer every possible resource, including rental assistance and affordable housing options, and they will continue to have access to case management and emergency shelter to help them get back on their feet,” Cho said.

More than 300 families have found permanent housing through help from the city and nonprofit, or on their own, she said.

Those who are still in the hotels have been given affordable housing options that meet both their budget and borough preference, she added — in contrast to the experiences related to THE CITY.

‘They’re Just Playing With Us’

Jemma Beharry, 68, fled her flooded Woodside, Queens, basement the night of Ida and has lived in hotels ever since.

Her son, Reonard Beharry, 44, works in construction and teamed with their former landlord to fix up their apartment last year. But then HPD told them it was uninhabitable, they told THE CITY. She has been unable to find permanent housing ever since.

Beharry said she had two major strokes in late 2021 and 2022, and then a smaller stroke on Dec. 30 of last year.

“We’re traumatized,” she said.

Mirmahfuz Ahamed Sayeduzzaman now lives in the hotel with his wife, two sons, and his elderly mother after being displaced from their Woodside apartment. He said his “housing navigator,” a helper provided through BCS, told him to just go into a homeless shelter, since their family was too big to find an apartment — even though HPD approved his family for a four-bedroom apartment voucher.

“I haven’t seen any apartments,” said the 47-year-old home health care worker. “They’re just playing with us.”

Washed-Out Plans

After Ida, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an emergency task force to find ways to make basement apartments legal and safe from flooding. Of the 13 people who died in New York City due to the storm, 11 drowned in basement apartments, according to City Hall.

The Base Campaign, a coalition of advocacy groups promoting the legalization of basement apartments in NYC, estimated there were more than 300,000 basement apartments in 2021. The city puts that number at 50,000 units, which house around 100,000 people.

The previous administration floated a plan to notify basement-apartment dwellers when heavy rainfall is expected, and potentially require evacuation. But the status of that program is unclear under Mayor Eric Adams. A spokesperson did not respond to emails seeking information.

Comptroller Brad Lander released a plan last August that would provide more legal rights and help to residents of basement apartments. The plan proposed requiring landlords to register every basement and cellar apartment with a proposed “Basement Board” for tenants.

But the comptroller last summer also denied all 4,703 claims filed by homeowners for damage from the storm, with most blaming the city’s faulty sewers.

Those claims were denied based on precedent set by a 1907 case that ruled municipal governments aren’t liable for damage from “extraordinary and excessive rainfalls,” even if they put the sewer system above capacity.

State Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, both Democrats representing Manhattan, introduced a bill last spring to legalize basement apartments, but it has stalled.

Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tete-a-tent: An inside look at migrant tent city on Randall’s Island

City officials provided amNewYork Metro a tour of the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Randall’s Island Tuesday. The facility which has become known as Randall’s Island “Tent City” is scheduled to open on Oct. 19 and will serve as a temporary staging point to house arriving asylum seekers while also connecting them with the services they need, according to the mayor’s office. This will include medical examinations, food provisions, and connecting migrants with families wherever they may be in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Misdemeanor Leads Man to ICE Rather Than NYPD in Sanctuary City

Aleksy Raspoutny is worried about what is going to happen after his stint on Rikers Island is over at the end of the year. He fears he will be handed over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — contrary to New York’s sanctuary city policy — when his 364-day sentence is up at the end of December.  The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC’s homeless services chief Gary Jenkins resigning as migrant crisis surges past 44K

The city’s embattled Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins announced Tuesday evening he’s leaving his post as the Big Apple’s migrant population surges past 44,000. Jenkins shared the news in an interview on NY1’s “Inside City Hall” and his last day at the agency will reportedly be March 3. He insisted the move was planned and he was stepping down to explore other opportunities and spend time with loved ones. “There’s no discord, there’s no running away,” Jenkins said. “This was something that was already planned.” Jenkins said he got involved in public service because “it was always my passion to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC program brings grocery stores to food deserts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens.  Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 9-15

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan median rent climbed to record high in January

The New York City rental activity picked up the pace in January after a lull in new lease signings in prior months. And the increased momentum could be seen in other metrics: The number of available listings surged and median rents hit new records again. In fact, Manhattan’s median rent...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
599
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy