‘RHONY’: Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley Are Still ‘Not Good’ – And She’s Unsure About ‘Legacy’

Time hasn’t healed the rift between Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City. The RHONY stars returned for season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the reunion season fostered bad blood between the former friends.

Medley shamed Zarin on RHUGT when Zarin asked if she could be part of Eva Marcille’s radio broadcast. When Zarin became teary, Medley admonished her and called Zarin “weak.” They eventually tried to put the moment in the past, but clearly, it isn’t.

Jill Zarin said she and Dorinda Medley from ‘RHONY’ are ‘better’

Medley and Zarin lashed out at one another as the season aired. Zarin said, months later she and Medley are still not in a good place. Zarin appeared on the Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast, and host Hannah Ferrier asked where she and Medley stood today. “Not good,” Zarin said.

“I don’t want to say bad. I’d like it to be better,” Zarin said. “I have no ill will towards her. In fact, I like her a lot. I mean, I knew Dorinda before she was on the show. We were friends. Not best friends, but we were friendly, that I would say we were friends. We definitely spent some time together. And, people change from things that’s all I can really say. Some handle it a lot better than others.”

No word on ‘RHONY Legacy’ so far

Medley, along with others pushed the narrative that Zarin was the “thirstiest” Housewife who was desperate to return to the show. “Some people said it went to my head when I was on the show. I didn’t think so, but you know what, that was me. I have to kind of see what other people thought. And I try to say OK, maybe you’re right and I’m wrong. Time has fixed that, I think. I really focus on myself,” Zarin said. And “I focus on my business. I focus on my family. The fame, not so much.”

With RHONY Legacy teased for months, Zarin seemed to be an easy pick for the series. But when asked about the show on the podcast, she said, “I don’t have much to say. I don’t know what’s happening with it. I really don’t.”

Executive producer Andy Cohen tried to shut down rumors that RHONY Legacy was canceled. After a slew of rumors about contract conflicts and the series being dead, Cohen tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you read, #RHONYLegacy.”

Does Jill want to do ‘RHONY Legacy’?

Zarin also said that she isn’t as thirsty to return to RHONY either. “Under the right circumstances. It has to make sense for everybody,” she said about doing RHONY Legacy.

“It can’t just make sense for them,” she said referring to producers and the network. Plus, “It has to make sense for us too. It has to be a mutual thing. I’m in a different point in my life now. I never thought I would go back. I’ve moved on. It wasn’t even something I thought about, asked for or anything. Would I like to be on TV again? For certain things. I loved filming Girls Trip.”

Despite Cohen’s tweet, Bravo has not made any formal statements regarding RHONY Legacy or the future of the series.