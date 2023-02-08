Read full article on original website
Related
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
Elle
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
ETOnline.com
Treasures of NYC Co-Founders Dish on the Vintage Designer Trends Bella Hadid and More It-Girls Are Loving
Treasure trove! Treasures of NYC has become a vintage lover's paradise with It-girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell and Miley Cyrus, flocking to the shop for pre-loved designer pieces. The reason celebs can't get enough of the boutique's vintage luxury bags, clothing,...
hypebeast.com
Phoebe Philo Will Launch Her Namesake Fashion Label in September
Phoebe Philo will launch her long-awaited fashion label in September. The decorated British designer created an official Instagram account for her namesake brand on Thursday, confirming the imprint’s drop date in the first post. “Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” she wrote. “We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then.”
At Nordstrom, Wales Bonner Celebrates NYFW and Black Storytelling
As New York Fashion Week festivities begin to take over the city, Nordstrom and Wales Bonner partnered with BLACK DISCOURSE for a night of enjoyment at the Stay Cool Bar on 57th Street. The space was envisioned by Graces Wales Bonner and included vintage photographers, old rattan speakers, coffee table books dedicated to Black creatives, and picnic-like seating for a sense of homeliness. The space was inspired by the Wales Bonner Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway “Horizon Blues” and “the craftsmanship that went into the collection,” the designer told Vogue. Also in the room were Saman Archives images that decorated the space to make it complete.
TikTok’s DIY Fashion Meets Ditto, the ‘Future of Sewing’
Home sewing hasn’t kept up with the times — but that’s changing, including with an innovation revealed at New York Fashion Week. Launched Wednesday, Ditto — a venture between Joann and Singer — represents the first major digital milestone in more than 160 years since clothing patterns came to be. At a press preview held in SoHo, WWD tested the innovation, which lets home sewers and do-it-yourself fashionistas digitally project and customize patterns for added ease and sustainability perks. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “Ditto compresses...
Inside the Homes of Tommy Hilfiger, Isaac Mizrahi, and 8 Other Fashion Designers
The life of a fashion designer isn’t exactly housebound. Between runway shows located around the world and the work of actually designing, it wouldn’t be surprising if a creative director’s own residential abode became an afterthought. But, of course, designers are people who care deeply about color, texture, and aesthetics writ large, so drab interiors would never do. Below, we’ve selected 11 of our favorite homes that belong to fashion designers—each of which showcases its owner’s unique aesthetic sensibility.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Teams Up With Sebago on Neon-stitched Loafers
SHOELOSOPHY: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and storied shoemaker Sebago tied up for a capsule collection, but no laces were involved in the footwear style they developed. The Aeffe-owned brand has added its youthful touch to Sebago’s iconic penny loafers, introducing neon-colored stitching to its classic design. The two iterations available include a black leather style with flashy pink details, and a burgundy version with neon lime stitching. Both options come with the PLS logo engraved in gold on the heel of the shoe.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall...
Harper's Bazaar
Phoebe Philo Will Debut New Brand in September
Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand finally (phinally?!) has a debut date. Philo has been like a wondrous specter floating over the fashion industry since her departure from Celine in 2018, with fashion fanatics still pining for her surrealist, understated, sophisticated clothes. In the five years since, it seems that everyone—shoppers and designers alike—has become a Philophile. Rumors that she would lead Burberry, that she was secretly designing Loro Piana, or that she would take over one of the crown jewel brands at LVMH or Kering have pinged across countless fashion world WhatsApp chats—and the chatter only increased when Philo announced, in June 2021, that she would launch her own eponymous brand, with a tentative launch date of January 2022.
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
anothermag.com
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
Fendi Opens New Flagships in Seoul and Tokyo
MILAN — Fendi is making quite the statement in the ever-important Far East region. On Wednesday, Fendi unveiled Palazzo Fendi Seoul, its first flagship in the city, located in luxury retail hub Cheongdam-dong, to be followed on Friday by the opening of a store in Tokyo.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Fendi Men's Fall 2023Fendi Men's Fall 2023 “Korea has recently become a powerful cultural phenomenon with great influence,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig, ahead of his trip to the city for the opening together with Silvia Venturini Fendi, in charge of the brand’s menswear and...
newsnationnow.com
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
Rosalia Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels & Adidas Joggers in NYC
Rosalía was seen leaving a dance studio session in New York City this morning. The singer reached sky-high heights as she was spotted wearing a white oversized button-down collared shirt, dark green Adidas joggers and 8-inch pleaser heels. The Flamenco dancer kept the collared top’s buttons unlatched from the midriff down, which she paired with her joggers. The pants featured a boxy silhouette. Rosalia parted her hair down the middle, tied up in a low bun, with a blue strand intertwined within the bun — it was an apt hair accessory for the singer as her Y2K style choices are often notably...
Comments / 0