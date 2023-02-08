Read full article on original website
Related
Ashton Kutcher has denied the accusations of his ex-wife Demi Moore
In his recent interview with Esquire, 44-year-old Ashton Kutcher admits he was very angry with ex-wife Demi Moore after she spoke about their marital problems in her memoir Inside Out. In this book, the ex-wife made a lot of accusations against Ashton, Daily Mail reports.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir
Ashton Kutcher made a morning coffee run after getting extremely candid in a recent interview about his life. The That '70s Show actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1, to grab breakfast after opening up about his reaction to former wife Demi Moore's shocking memoir, the aftermath of his vasectomy and what current spouse, Mila Kunis, thought of him before they tied the knot. Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.The...
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it...
Britney Spears Shows Off 'New Gold Dress' After 'Accidentally' Posting Old Acoustic Recording
Britney Spears is hoping her new shiny look will overshadow her accidentally posting a throwback recording of herself belting out her hit track, "Oops!...I Did It Again."On Tuesday, February 6, the princess of pop addressed the slip-up from the day prior before showing off her stylish new dress she tried on in the late hours of Monday, February 5.Alongside an Instagram video of Spears shimmying in the tight number while posing and flipping her hair, she wrote of the mishap: "Holy s**t !!! Mistake s**t 🙄 !!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did,...
In Style
Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon For Their “Awkward” Red Carpet Pictures
While we can’t wait to see Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s love story play out when Netflix’s newest rom-com, Your Place or Mine, hits the streamer on Feb. 10, we’d be lying if we said their red carpet photos looked anything other than awkward. But thankfully, we weren’t the only ones who noticed the pair’s less-than-magnetic energy, and Mila Kunis (ever the supportive wife and lighthearted troll) already took the matter into her own hands in the most hilarious way.
msn.com
Ashton Kutcher Never Wanted to Reveal His Vasculitis Diagnosis
Ashton Kutcher has been famous for... well, what seems like forever. Throughout his Hollywood tenure, the actor has been open about his personal life, but one thing he rarely speaks about is his health. In an exclusive interview with Esquire, for our first digital cover, the 44-year-old actor opened up about a harrowing medical scare that was revealed on national television—allegedly without his permission.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
“I think the crazy thing about that experience is we are in a completely different place in our relationship now than where we were then.”
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Secret Cindy Williams' Took To The Grave: Sitcom Legend 'Torn With Regret' After Rift With 'Laverne & Shirley' Co-Star Penny
Laverne & Shirley icon Cindy Williams spent her final days "torn with regret" years after her behind-the-scenes drama with co-star Penny Marshall, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Williams portrayed the upbeat Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom from 1976 to 1982, offering a comedic punch alongside Marshall, who nailed her role as Laverne DeFazio before going on to become one of the best-known duos on the small screen.Fans of the beloved show were devastated to hear Williams died after a brief illness on January 30, but a friend said "there wasn't a day gone by Cindy didn't kick herself for leaving the...
Brendan Fraser's Overweight and Autistic Son Helped Him to Connect to His Character in “The Whale”
Not only did Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale mark his impressive comeback after years away from acting, but it was also a memorable experience for him on a personal level. The actor candidly opened up about his highly praised portrayal of the English teacher and how it made him feel, and he explained how his son, who ’’lives with obesity’’ allowed him to connect to his character on a deeper level.
Lip Reader Claims Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck to "Look More Friendly" at the Grammys
They looked super tense.
Deal-Breaker? Dakota Johnson Pushing For Kids With Longtime BF Chris Martin After 5 Years Together, But Coldplay Crooner Keeps 'Tabling The Discussion'
Actress Dakota Johnson is ready to expand her family with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, and it may lead to a breaking point if he doesn't get on board with the idea five years into their relationship.Although the daughter of powerhouses Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson has pushed for building a brood of her own, it appears Martin may have cold feet."Chris keeps tabling the discussion, but fact is, he fears he's too old to go down that road again as a new father," a pal alleged, noting the Coldplay crooner, 45, already shares 18-year-old daughter Apple...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day & Her Workout Routine
After addressing weight-loss rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing all the details on her meals and exercise regimen. On the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t typically post about her workouts on social media. “It’s not my brand,” she said. “And I’ve had such major body issues my whole life, I don’t like to focus on that.”
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Share the Secret to Their 8-Year Marriage, Reveal How Their Twins Have ‘Bonded’ Them
Strength in numbers! Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are grateful for their life as fathers of 15-month-old twins — especially since it’s helped their marriage. “It's amazing,” Bass, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly of being a twin dad while attending the 10th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event on Saturday, February 4. The former ‘NSync singer […]
Tim Allen Responds After Disney Officially Announces Toy Story 5 Will Go To Infinity And Beyond
After Disney announced Toy Story 5, Tim Allen responded to playing Buzz Lightyear again.
Lisa Marie Presley Felt Stressed About Returning To The Spotlight For 'Elvis' Press After COVID-19 Pandemic: Source
Lisa Marie Presley felt stressed about stepping back into the spotlight for the Elvis press tour after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to insiders, the late singer, who passed away tragically on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest, was nervous about the media attention for the biopic about her father, Elvis Presley, leading up to the Golden Globes, as she became extremely private during the 2020 lockdown. People closest to her claim Lisa felt she finally attained privacy and could leave her home masked up without anyone knowing who she was. The privacy became even more imperative after her son,...
Upworthy
Teen discovers her late mom was boyfriend’s kindergarten teacher: 'I looked and I started crying'
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Leah Menzies had been dating her boyfriend for a while and was always sad that she would never be able to introduce him to her mother. Menzies lost her mother when she was just 7, but she was in for a surprise after learning that her mother actually taught her boyfriend, Thomas McLeodd, in kindergarten. Menzies, a college student in Australia, overcame with joy after learning that her mother had met her boyfriend all those years ago. It was her boyfriend who recognized Menzies' mom in the photo. McLeodd had just introduced her to his family for the first time and his mom joked about a silly face he made in a school picture when he was 3 years old. “His mum was telling me how he made this stupid face in a school picture. She thought it was funny,” said Menzies. When McLeodd fetched the picture, he recognized Menzies' mom in the photo, reported TODAY.
Fatherly
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0