Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Kendall Jenner Pops in Colorful Fringe, Lace & More for Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner brought a sleek take to springtime hues in Proenza Schouler’s newest campaign. In a photo as part of the New York-based brand’s spring 2023 campaign — as seen on Instagram — Jenner posed for Davit Giorgadze’s lens in a teal lace dress. The collared piece featured a button-up front and long sleeves, giving the springtime outfit added formality. Jenner’s attire was accentuated with a blue handbag and small gold tubular hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) In another shot, Jenner stared into the camera wearing a light blue knit minidress with heavily fringed...
We Now Have A Date For Phoebe Philo’s Return To Fashion
Fashion fans, rejoice! Phoebe Philo’s long awaited return to the industry now has an official date. Overnight, a brand Instagram appeared (with her name in a serif logo for those keeping track), with a single post that stated the new collection will be live – and more importantly, available to shop – in September 2023. The news of Philo launching a direct-to-consumer brand is another example of how designers are choosing to participate within the established parameters of their industry on their own terms.
TikTok’s DIY Fashion Meets Ditto, the ‘Future of Sewing’
Home sewing hasn’t kept up with the times — but that’s changing, including with an innovation revealed at New York Fashion Week. Launched Wednesday, Ditto — a venture between Joann and Singer — represents the first major digital milestone in more than 160 years since clothing patterns came to be. At a press preview held in SoHo, WWD tested the innovation, which lets home sewers and do-it-yourself fashionistas digitally project and customize patterns for added ease and sustainability perks. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “Ditto compresses...
Inside the Homes of Tommy Hilfiger, Isaac Mizrahi, and 8 Other Fashion Designers
The life of a fashion designer isn’t exactly housebound. Between runway shows located around the world and the work of actually designing, it wouldn’t be surprising if a creative director’s own residential abode became an afterthought. But, of course, designers are people who care deeply about color, texture, and aesthetics writ large, so drab interiors would never do. Below, we’ve selected 11 of our favorite homes that belong to fashion designers—each of which showcases its owner’s unique aesthetic sensibility.
Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 was proof of John Galliano's unbeatable skill
There really is no designer working today on the level of John Galliano. He is — as Christian Dior said of Cristóbal Balenciaga, the “master of us all” — a master of seasonal metamorphosis, the Dickens of sartorial storytelling, the Da Vinci of technical construction. In fact, no designer has shaped the look of fashion on the catwalk — or the way that people dress in real life — more than Galliano, who helped blur the lines between pop culture and subculture. It’s why you’re probably scouring resale platforms for his earlier work. As the subject of the recent docuseries Kingdom of Dreams, as well as a feature-length documentary coming out next year, there is much reflection on his enormous impact over the years. But much of that focuses on way back when. What makes him a rarity in the pantheon of fashion gods is that he is still producing his best work today – at Maison Margiela, the fashion house he has called home for almost a decade. His work there is unparalleled. His only competition, it seems, is his last collection.
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
Fendi Opens New Flagships in Seoul and Tokyo
MILAN — Fendi is making quite the statement in the ever-important Far East region. On Wednesday, Fendi unveiled Palazzo Fendi Seoul, its first flagship in the city, located in luxury retail hub Cheongdam-dong, to be followed on Friday by the opening of a store in Tokyo.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Fendi Men's Fall 2023Fendi Men's Fall 2023 “Korea has recently become a powerful cultural phenomenon with great influence,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig, ahead of his trip to the city for the opening together with Silvia Venturini Fendi, in charge of the brand’s menswear and...
Where to Eat, Drink and Stay During Fashion Week 2023
Where to Eat, Drink and Stay During Fashion Week 2023. Where to Eat in Paris | L’Oiseau Blanc, The Peninsula Paris. After oohing and aahing at the Valentino and Giambattista Valli haute couture shows, you and your fashion friends will want to debrief on the very best looks over a bite to eat. There’s no better place to dine in Paris than L’Oiseau Blanc at The Peninsula Paris. With the Eiffel Tower as a dazzling backdrop, indulge in Chef David Bizet’s signature dishes. Awarded two stars in the 2022 Michelin Guide, this first-class culinary journey is accompanied by the replica aircraft, starboard-side, that attempted the first non-stop Trans-Atlantic flight.
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
Rosalia Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels & Adidas Joggers in NYC
Rosalía was seen leaving a dance studio session in New York City this morning. The singer reached sky-high heights as she was spotted wearing a white oversized button-down collared shirt, dark green Adidas joggers and 8-inch pleaser heels. The Flamenco dancer kept the collared top’s buttons unlatched from the midriff down, which she paired with her joggers. The pants featured a boxy silhouette. Rosalia parted her hair down the middle, tied up in a low bun, with a blue strand intertwined within the bun — it was an apt hair accessory for the singer as her Y2K style choices are often notably...
