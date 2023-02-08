Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a custodian at Wintergreen Elementary School in Hamden last month. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. on January 31 and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents after the incident.

