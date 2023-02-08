Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Three Injured, One Seriously, in Afternoon Route 9 Crash
Route 9 in Cromwell has fully reopened after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. This all unfolded around 12:45 on the northbound side where Route 9 and two portions of I-91 converge. State Police say a Buick Regal, being driven by an 81-year-old New Britain woman, was in the right center...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash in Norwich That Injured 3 People
A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Norwich on Friday night that left three people injured. Emergency crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Thames Street around 10:30 p.m. According to firefighters, one vehicle sustained heavy damage from being...
NBC Connecticut
Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation
A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
NBC Connecticut
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition With Serious Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Vernon
A man is in critical condition with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Vernon on Saturday. Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian near Hyde Avenue and South Grove Street around 4:45 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found an adult male in...
NBC Connecticut
Stray Bullet Grazes Woman's Head as She Stood in Doorway of Residence: Police
A woman was grazed by a stray bullet in New Haven Friday night, but it could've been much worse. Police say at least one person had fired shots over on Kossuth Street around 7:20 that evening, with one of those shots grazing a woman's head. The woman had been standing...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Assaulting Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Arrested
Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a custodian at Wintergreen Elementary School in Hamden last month. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. on January 31 and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents after the incident.
NBC Connecticut
Man Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Car in Vernon
A man was rushed to the hospital after Vernon Police say he was struck by a car Saturday. It happened during the early evening hours on Hyde Avenue near South Grove Street. Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police. The person that was hit,...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Hospitalized After Shooting on Townsend Street in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating after a teen was shot on Townsend Street Friday evening. Authorities said they were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he was outside his home when he was...
NBC Connecticut
Stolen Car Crashes Into Waterbury Home, Catches Fire
Waterbury Police said they're investigating after a stolen car crashed into a home and caught fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon. Authorities said they were called to Knoll Street after a car reportedly went off the road and hit the front porch of a home. The car then caught fire. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Home in New London
A fire caused heavy damage to a home in New London overnight. Firefighters were called to the home on Grove Street shortly after midnight on Monday. According to the fire marshal, there is heavy damage to the front of the home and the garage. Officials said the fire moved to...
NBC Connecticut
Fight at Hookah Lounge in Manchester Leads to Multiple Arrests
A fight at a hookah lounge in Manchester led to multiple arrests on Saturday. Officers were called to the Empire Hookah Lounge just before 3 a.m. on Broad Street after getting a report of an active fight. Before officers arrived, they said they learned that four people involved in the...
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Shelton
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Shelton early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Wigwam Drive around 12:41 a.m. after getting a report of a possible kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived to the area, they said they found a working kitchen fire with...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Having Weapons in Carry-on Bag at Bradley Airport
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of having weapons in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the TSA security checkpoint at the airport around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of someone transporting a possible gun in their carry-on luggage.
NBC Connecticut
Mail in Drive-Up Mailbox in South Windsor Might Have Been Stolen: PD
Someone forced open a drive-up mailbox at a post office in South Windsor and police are warning people who used it that the items they were mailing might have been taken. Police said it happened at the post office at 850 Clark St. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Friday...
NBC Connecticut
Wendy's Manager in Plainfield Accused of Racial Incident Involving High School Team
A manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Plainfield who was accused of refusing to serve a high school basketball team and using racial slurs has been arrested and the organization that owns the restaurant said he is no longer employed there. The incident happened on Wednesday night when members...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages House in West Hartford
A fire damaged a house in West Hartford on Saturday morning. Crews were called to Fern Street shortly after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. There was reportedly a working fire with smoke coming from the roof vents and attic space area. One of the homeowners...
NBC Connecticut
Greenwich Woman Had Loaded Gun in Bag at JFK Airport: TSA
A Greenwich woman was found with a loaded gun while bringing her child through a security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Friday, according to TSA. Transportation Security Administration said the woman did not have a ticket for a flight, but she did have a “gate...
NBC Connecticut
Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns After Several Years
The Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning after several years of being canceled due to the pandemic. The festival, hosted by the Plainville Fire Company, has not been held since 2019. State COVID-19 regulations prevented the event from happening for three years. The event is normally held every August...
