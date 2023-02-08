Read full article on original website
Drake University art gallery showcases Iowa’s racial history
DES MOINES – A Thin But Powerful Difference Race / Embodiment is an art exhibition at Drake University’s Anderson Art Gallery that is running through February 19th. The exhibition showcases local artists of color and historical artifacts to tell Iowa’s racial history. The exhibition was put together...
Hoyt Sherman Place recipient of multiple grants funding Once Upon This Stage production
Hoyt Sherman Place has received funding from the 2023 Humanities Collaboration Grant and the Arts Midwest Grow, Invest, Gather (GIG) Fund. Both awards will be used to provide artists’ compensation for the Once Upon This Stage production celebrating the Theater’s Centennial season in March. The Humanities Collaboration Grant...
Michael Alan Carlisle of Grand Junction
Michael Alan Carlisle, 81, of Grand Junction passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home in Grand Junction, Iowa. Michael was born Feb. 28, 1941. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Carlisle; his children, Michael Carlisle, Barbara Carlisle Harvey and Jennifer Carlisle; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
‘Epic” poetry event comes to Des Moines April 2023
April is National Poetry Month. For the first time in nearly 20 years, Poetry& of Greater Des Moines is hosting Poetry Palooza! – an epic celebration of poetry and poets April 6-8, 2023. Current partners and sponsors of this inaugural event include Poetry&, Humanities Iowa, Iowa Poetry Association (IPA), Mainframe Studios, Dr. Richard Deming, and many other organizations and individuals who support enriching Iowa’s environment for Arts & Culture. Thanks to these partners, all events are FREE to attend.
Learn to identify common backyard birds in Saturday program
Learn to identify common backyard birds of Dallas County this Saturday with local birder and conservationist Ray Harden, who along with his wife, Margaret Harden, has traveled the world photographing wildlife. The program, set Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forest Park Museum at 14581 K Ave. in...
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
Kay Herron of Linden
Kay Herron, 84, of Linden passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home near Linden, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 10 from 1-7 p.m.. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. A private family graveside service will be held at the West Linn Cemetery near Linden.
Bill might change restitution for people who kill their abusers
Senate legislation would give judges more discretion in ordering restitution in criminal cases. (Photo by krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images) A Iowa Senate subcommittee advanced a bill Thursday that would give judges more leeway in ordering criminal defendants to pay restitution if they killed someone who committed a crime against them. Senate...
Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and add new transparency measures for levy hikes.
