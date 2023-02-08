April is National Poetry Month. For the first time in nearly 20 years, Poetry& of Greater Des Moines is hosting Poetry Palooza! – an epic celebration of poetry and poets April 6-8, 2023. Current partners and sponsors of this inaugural event include Poetry&, Humanities Iowa, Iowa Poetry Association (IPA), Mainframe Studios, Dr. Richard Deming, and many other organizations and individuals who support enriching Iowa’s environment for Arts & Culture. Thanks to these partners, all events are FREE to attend.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO