DES MOINES, IA (February 2023) – The Des Moines Art Center Board of Trustees has announced Dr. Kelly Baum as the museum’s next John and Mary Pappajohn Director. In this role, Dr. Baum will lead the Art Center in furthering its mission to provide opportunities for transformational art experiences through its collections, exhibitions, and educational programming. Dr. Baum comes to Des Moines from The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York where she has served in multiple roles since 2015, most recently as the Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky Curator of Contemporary Art.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO