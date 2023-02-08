Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
cryptoslate.com
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
decrypt.co
Financial Institutions Are Still Betting on Crypto—Even After Getting Rekt in 2022
As Bitcoin hovered around $38,000 last April—down 45% from its peak—Fidelity Investments announced its customers could soon add the digital asset to their retirement accounts through a first-of-its-kind offering. By the time the firm’s 401(k) product launched the following fall, the value of Bitcoin had sunk even more,...
decrypt.co
SEC Investigating Crypto Exchange Kraken Over Securities Violations
The SEC is investigating San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken for violating securities laws, according to reports. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the investigation was at an “advanced stage” and “could lead to a settlement in coming days,” citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Kraken is...
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry
Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as securities. Armstrong believes the ban will stifle the growth of crypto in the U.S. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase,...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case
A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
decrypt.co
BIS Project 'Pyxtrial' Developing Tool to Monitor Stablecoin Reserves
Of the various crypto projects under the BIS umbrella, Pyxtrial is developing a platform to "better monitor stablecoin's balance sheets." The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) plans to sharpen its focus on stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in 2023, with the goal of “improving payment systems” and “securing the financial sector,” according to its latest report.
decrypt.co
SBF Lobbied Congress to Benefit FTX, Not Crypto, Says Blockchain Exec
Kristin Smith, head of the Blockchain Association, says Sam Bankman-Fried “was making our job very difficult.”. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried spent more time lobbying lawmakers in D.C. than any other executive that Blockchain Association executive director Kristin Smith has seen in her 20-year career. So it’s hardly surprising, in...
