HolyWally, headquartered in Singapore and the world’s first B2B2C wallet-as-a-service platform, has opened an office in Portugal, its first base in the European Union. The move coincides with HolyWally being chosen as one of just eight high-growth companies for the 1st cohort of the scaling up program run by the Unicorn Factory Lisboa. This is an initiative supported by the Lisbon City Council. The Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas (PSD), said that the ‘Scaling Up’ program will support 20 scaleups per year.

3 DAYS AGO