ffnews.com
Nium Expands Payments Platform with ‘Zero-Deduction’ Wire Transfers for Payroll and Procurement
Nium, the global platform for on-demand money movement, today announced zero-deduction wire transfers, additional currency support for global payouts, and real-time transaction tracking through SWIFT gpi. The move benefits financial institutions, payroll, and procurement firms seeking lower costs, broader reach, greater transparency, and faster settlement of cross-border wire transfers. Nium’s...
ffnews.com
Innovative Eltropy Integrates Q2’s Leading Digital Banking Platform
Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration means that Eltropy can now offer its digital conversations solution via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, giving community banks and credit unions (CFIs) the opportunity to use the channel of their choice — whether Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing or chatbot.
ffnews.com
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
ffnews.com
Pismo and Drona Pay to boost security in digital payments
Fraud management has become a massive headache for banks and fintechs worldwide. As digital payments become more popular, projected to grow 12%, reaching US$ 14.8 trillion by 2027, payment frauds are also expected to rise. India follows the international trend. UPI transactions increased by 91% last year. Meanwhile, complaints on...
ffnews.com
Mondu Launches MonduSell A New Payment Solution for B2B Multichannel Sales
Mondu, the fast-growing B2B payments company, has announced MonduSell, a new solution for B2B merchants offering flexible payments on every sales channel: field sales, tele-sales or email orders. MonduSell provides the most popular B2B payment methods and flexible terms while conveniently processing orders from any sales channel in real-time. It...
ffnews.com
Corserv Announces Payments Industry Veteran Anil Goyal as New CEO
Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, announced that Anil Goyal has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Former CEO, Jerry Craft will now serve as Chairman of Corserv and will continue to be actively involved in strategic decision-making and leadership for the company.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
ffnews.com
Jobber Raises $100 Million Growth Round
Jobber, a leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced it has raised $100 million USD in primary capital led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic. The Series D round also includes participation from Jobber’s existing investors Summit Partners, Version One Ventures, and Tech Pioneers Fund. The financing is anticipated to support the company’s continued growth through investments in R&D, sales and marketing, and new customer acquisition.
How to Invest in Fintech in 2023
Investing in fintech can mean buying into a wide array of services, from depository banking to brokerages. But as a category, it means that you have invested in a company that uses technology to help people manage their money. This … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Fintech in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ffnews.com
Global Fintech Leader Ascenda Announces Axis Bank Partnership
Ascenda, the world leader in powering global rewards card and payment value propositions for financial brands, today announced its partnership with Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank to power their innovative new rewards program. Axis Bank, with a presence of 4,760 branches in India across 2,676 cities...
ffnews.com
Green Fintech Ekko to Now Offer Its Services to Businesses and Banks
London-based, green fintech ekko is gearing up for a year of sustained growth. Today, the company revealed a series of unique product updates, and has opened up its service to employers, banks and payment providers for the first time. These exciting announcements come ahead of the imminent announcement of the company’s expert advisory board. ekko offers embedded sustainability for the digital economy.
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
ffnews.com
Banks Accelerate Move to the Cloud with New Oracle Banking Services
With transaction volumes, customer expectations, and competitive threats at an all-time high, banks must adapt quickly to keep pace. To address these challenges, Oracle today launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentized, composable cloud native services. The six new services available today provide banks with highly scalable...
ffnews.com
iwocaPay becomes the first invoice checkout integration with buy now, pay later option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks
Iwoca is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with Quickbooks’ leading accounting software package – this makes it the first invoice checkout integration with a BNPL option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks. Quickbooks supports UK businesses with their accounting needs via a cloud-first...
ffnews.com
Digital Wallet Platform HolyWally Opens First EU Office, Joining the Unicorn Factory’s Scaleup Program in Portugal
HolyWally, headquartered in Singapore and the world’s first B2B2C wallet-as-a-service platform, has opened an office in Portugal, its first base in the European Union. The move coincides with HolyWally being chosen as one of just eight high-growth companies for the 1st cohort of the scaling up program run by the Unicorn Factory Lisboa. This is an initiative supported by the Lisbon City Council. The Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas (PSD), said that the ‘Scaling Up’ program will support 20 scaleups per year.
ffnews.com
Identity decisioning platform Alloy launches in the UK
US fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA with key senior hires and office space in London. Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime. The platform connects to more than 170 data sources, enabling financial institutions to automate customer approval and account opening, and monitor transactions in real time. Over 350 companies around the world trust Alloy to help them simplify processes and respond rapidly to new risks.
ffnews.com
Hubflow Targets Global Expansion After Successful London Rollout
Belfast start-up Hubflow plans 100 new London locations and sets sights on global expansion over next five years. Workspace innovator Hubflow is spearheading a rapid expansion of its bespoke office network across London as part of a major launch to take its successful brand and model to cities across the world.
ffnews.com
Forward Bank Launches Larky’s nudge® to Improve Personalization, Mobile-First Communication
Larky, a fintech provider helping financial institutions proactively connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, today announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has launched Larky’s nudge® push notifications to offer its account holders more personalized, timely communications. With...
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: How ISO 20022 is Revolutionizing Payments
In the fast-paced world of payments and finance, new technologies are constantly emerging to streamline processes and improve the customer experience. ISO 20022 is a global standard for electronic data interchange that is revolutionizing the way we make and receive payments. Join us for the latest episode of The Paytech...
